Connected Cars : Advancing Automotive Connectivity with Microsoft at CES 2024
At CES 2024, Connected Cars, in collaboration with Microsoft, is showcasing its innovative automotive connectivity solutions.
We are building the most compelling ecosystem by connecting millions of vehicles and thousands of organizations based on the largest and most comprehensive set of data from vehicles in the world”COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At CES 2024, Connected Cars, in collaboration with Microsoft, is showcasing its innovative automotive connectivity solutions. Building on the successful interaction demonstrated during CES 2023, Connected Cars has integrated the Microsoft Connected Fleets reference architecture to enhance Connected Cars’ diverse product suite, offering robust solutions for organizations with large fleet operations, dealer groups, importers, and leasing companies.
— Mads Gregersen, CEO of Connected Cars
Seamless integration with Microsoft Connected Fleets
Connected Cars has harnessed the power of Microsoft's Connected Fleets reference architecture to offer advanced telematics solutions. This strategic alignment brings efficiency, composability, and cost-effectiveness to fleet management by simplifying the extraction and integration of connected vehicle data.
A suite of transformative solutions
Microsoft will demonstrate a number of aspects of Connected Cars’ product suite to its customers at CES 2024. Data and solution content from six ecosystem partners will be demonstrated as an integrated solution, illustrating the power of composability.
The Connected Cars’ advanced, telematics device is a revolutionary tool that offers secure and reliable data collection, leading to insights into service requirements and vehicle performance. "We are building the most compelling ecosystem by connecting millions of vehicles and thousands of organizations based on the largest and most comprehensive set of data from vehicles in the world," said Mads Gregersen, CEO of Connected Cars, emphasizing the transformative potential of their solutions.
The Connected Cars app also offers live vehicle monitoring, predictive maintenance, and real-time communication to end customers, redefining the car ownership experience.
Driving digital selling and customer engagement forward
Aligned with the Microsoft Digital Selling reference architecture, Connected Cars is reinventing customer interaction models. This integration also enhances Microsoft’s Connected Fleets by contributing high-quality vehicle data, heterogeneous vehicle connectivity, and specialized telematics expertise to the fleet management ecosystem.
Ensuring compatibility with all vehicle brands and models since 2010, Connected Cars underscores its commitment to comprehensive coverage and enhanced security. Connected Cars integrates seamlessly with Microsoft's architecture and platform technologies to revolutionize fleet management.
This innovative platform offers real-time monitoring, maintenance insights, and performance analytics for fleet vehicles, utilizing the capabilities of Microsoft Azure, Dynamics 365, and Microsoft 365. By providing comprehensive data analytics and an intuitive interface, Connected Cars enables fleet managers to optimize operations and enhance decision-making efficiency.
About Connected Cars
Connected Cars is a Danish auto-tech company founded in 2016 as an innovation venture of Semler Group, Denmark's largest and oldest automotive importer. Connected Cars is dedicated to enhancing customer loyalty and revenue for organizations in the automotive aftersales, leasing, and insurance industries. Their end-to-end SaaS products, along with the largest set of diagnostics tester-grade telematics data, help organizations worldwide become more profitable by transforming customer management and service operations.
