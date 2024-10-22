Ningxia's Energy Storage Capacity Exceeds 4 Million Kilowatts, Ranking Fourth in the Country

NINGDONG, NINGXIA, CHINA, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On October 17, 2024, Ningxia's energy storage development reached a new milestone. According to the latest data, the operational energy storage capacity in Ningxia has exceeded 4 million kilowatts, reaching 4.09 million kilowatts, placing it fourth nationwide. This energy storage capacity accounts for 10.2% of Ningxia’s total installed new energy capacity, providing strong support for the stable operation of the local power system and the integration of renewable energy.

In recent years, Ningxia has actively promoted the development of the new energy industry, particularly with the support of national projects like the large-scale "Shagehuang" photovoltaic project and the "Ning-Xiang DC" transmission project. As a result, the installed capacity of renewable energy has significantly increased. To date, the proportion of new energy installed capacity in Ningxia has reached 56.9%, making it a key player in the development of new energy in western China.

To achieve coordinated development between energy storage and new energy, the Ningxia power authorities have made substantial efforts in trend analysis, policy guidance, and market development. By implementing forward-looking policies, building market mechanisms, and efficiently deploying energy storage resources, Ningxia has further optimized its renewable energy integration process and enhanced its power supply security. In this process, energy storage systems, as a crucial regulatory tool, have played a vital role in balancing the supply of renewable energy.

During the promotion of the energy storage industry, Ningxia has seen the emergence of several innovative projects. One exemplary case is the Guoneng Shuguang No.1 Energy Storage Station, which was connected to the Ningxia grid on March 31, 2024. Located in Ningdong Town, Lingwu City, Ningxia, this 100MW/200MWh energy storage station is the first grid-forming energy storage station of its kind in China at the megawatt scale. The station has not only improved the stability of the local grid but also set a benchmark for the development of future grid-forming energy storage technologies.

At the same time, to ensure the stable operation of the energy storage system, local power supply departments in Ningxia have been actively conducting routine inspections and maintenance of equipment. On October 17, employees of the STATE GRID NINGDONG ELECTRIC POWER SUPPLY COMPANY were seen inspecting the equipment at the Guoneng Shuguang No.1 Energy Storage Station, thoroughly identifying and resolving any potential hazards to ensure the safety of the equipment. These efforts have provided a solid foundation for the continued healthy development of the energy storage industry.

The rapid development of Ningxia's energy storage industry has not only created favorable conditions for the integration of renewable energy within the region but also offers valuable lessons for the broader national renewable energy landscape. As energy storage technologies continue to advance, Ningxia is expected to maintain its leading position in the national energy storage market, contributing more to China’s energy transition and power security.（Zhou Xupeng, Guo Chenchen）

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.