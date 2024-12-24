STATE GRID NINGDONG ELECTRIC POWER SUPPLY COMPANY Advances “Online Power Grid” Data Governance to Improve Efficiency

NINGDONG, NINGXIA, CHINA, December 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To promote system optimization and upgrades, and ensure the smooth development of business operations, STATE GRID NINGDONG ELECTRIC POWER SUPPLY COMPANY has actively carried out data governance for the "Online Power Grid" platform. As of December 11, the company has completed the improvement of topology information for 77 power plants and 387 users, and, in coordination with marketing and business expansion work orders, has mapped out data for 493 new users, significantly improving data quality.

The construction of the "Online Power Grid" platform strengthens professional collaboration and marks the initial transformation to a digital management model. It promotes the practical application of system data and business operations, providing a solid foundation for grid development and decision-making. First, the company has deeply explored the value of big data in the power industry. It focuses on key technical principles related to load forecasting, voltage levels, capacity, access system schemes, and power quality, regulating user connections. By utilizing data to drive planning and using planning to promote development, the company applies intelligent methods to efficiently advance grid planning and construction. Second, the company integrates routine business processes, such as "grid diagnostic analysis, project precision planning, online tracking, strict investment control, and project construction and commissioning," into the digital chain. This supports the precise connection and promotion of projects, realizing "smart planning, efficient pre-planning, precise investment, automated statistics, and collaborative services" for user access in the region. Third, leveraging the powerful resource integration capabilities of the "Online Power Grid," the company has broken down data barriers between scheduling, marketing, and equipment systems. This enables comprehensive data flow and integration, supports research on the optimal operating methods for peak electricity demand periods, and plays an important role in power monitoring, forecasting, analysis, and line loss management, ultimately improving the company's operational quality and efficiency.

Moving forward, STATE GRID NINGDONG ELECTRIC POWER SUPPLY COMPANY will continue to focus on power supply services, energy transition support, and the digitalization of business operations. The company will further advance the foundational data governance of the "Online Power Grid" platform, supporting production and operational decision-making, planning for the high-quality development of the grid, and positioning itself as a "vanguard" in providing power for regional industrial development.

