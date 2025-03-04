The Largest 'Power Charity Classroom' Donation in Ningxia Unveiled at Yanchi Great Wall Hope Primary School

NINGDONG, NINGXIA, CHINA, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On February 26, Yanchi County Second Primary School (Yanchi Great Wall Hope Primary School) held a ceremony to unveil the "Power Charity Classroom" and the "STATE GRID NINGDONG ELECTRIC POWER SUPPLY COMPANY Learning from Lei Feng Civilized Practice Point," along with the "First Lesson of the New Term" event.

The State Grid “Power Charity Classroom” public welfare project was initiated by State Grid Corporation of China and the State Grid Public Welfare Foundation, in collaboration with the China Next Generation Education Foundation. The project primarily aims to improve the educational environment of primary and secondary school students and children in difficulty, and to supplement educational resources. It focuses on implementing lighting renovations in eligible schools.

In 2024, marking the 35th anniversary of the Hope Project, the STATE GRID NINGDONG ELECTRIC POWER SUPPLY COMPANY, with strong support from the publicity department of State Grid Ningxia Electric Power Co., Ltd., secured special funds to renovate 18 classrooms at Yanchi County Second Primary School, installing 172 eye-care lights and 36 blackboard lights, creating a brighter and healthier learning and teaching environment for both teachers and students.

At the unveiling ceremony, participants first watched the short video "Hope Becomes Brighter," which reviewed the journey of the "Power Charity Classroom" from its inception to its completion. Then, members of the Yanchi Communist Party Service Team presented a detailed introduction in PPT format, covering the selection, features, and inspection of the smart equipment in the "Power Charity Classroom," demonstrating the dedication and craftsmanship in transforming the classrooms and installing the smart facilities.



On the day of the event, the Yanchi County Communist Party Service Team also carried out the "First Lesson of the New Term" public welfare class, a safety electricity knowledge popularization session, scientific small experiments, and volunteer services for safety electricity inspections. In the classroom, team members used various methods such as power knowledge micro-lectures, animated video screenings, interactive games, and live Q&A to explain safety electricity tips, precautions for using household appliances, power facility protection, and anti-electric shock knowledge. The students were enthusiastic, learning while playing, and their awareness of electrical safety was effectively enhanced, creating a strong safety atmosphere on campus.



For a long time, the STATE GRID NINGDONG ELECTRIC POWER SUPPLY COMPANY has practiced the corporate mission of "Electricity for the People" and, under the guidance of the company's relevant departments, actively mobilized Communist Party service teams and youth volunteer teams to engage in various volunteer services. They have fulfilled their social responsibilities, contributing to the brightening of the State Grid brand through action. The company has organized more than 160 high-quality volunteer services for projects such as "Electricity Lights the Empty Nest" and "Electricity Accompanies Growth," which care for the elderly and children. Every year, a "White Paper" is compiled, and the company has actively implemented social responsibility-rooted projects, with several projects winning awards in the company’s selection. The company has continuously strengthened brand management, crafted high-quality communication works, and has won over 40 individual awards at national, industry, and provincial levels. In 2024, the volunteer service project "Caring for Elderly People Living Alone in Empty Nests" won the silver award at the 7th China Youth Volunteer Service Project Competition, under the guidance and recommendation of the Youth League Committee of the Autonomous Region. The social responsibility project "Weaving 'Data' into 'Brocade', Helping Ningdong Base Transition to 'Green' and 'New'" stood out among 211 actions in the 2024 3rd Sustainable Development "Golden Key State Grid Theme Competition," winning the bronze award in the "Electric Power Big Data Innovation" track. A piece of work was selected for the 7th Excellent Story Creation Exhibition of Central Enterprises.



In the future, the STATE GRID NINGDONG ELECTRIC POWER SUPPLY COMPANY will continue to promote the construction of the "Power Charity Classroom" public welfare brand, deepen social responsibility management, and brand operations. The company will continually expand service areas, lighting the fire of hope with the light of electricity and warming thousands of homes with the heart of volunteering, contributing to the construction of a "strong, beautiful, prosperous, and excellent" modern new Yanchi. (Guo Chenchen)

