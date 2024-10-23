Global Wholesale Market Set For 6.5% Growth, Reaching $68.09 Trillion By 2028

Wholesale Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Wholesale Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The wholesale market has seen significant growth in recent years, increasing from $49.48 trillion in 2023 to $53.01 trillion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. This growth during the historical period can be linked to factors such as economic expansion, global trade, improvements in supply chain efficiency, government policies, infrastructure development, and globalization.

How Big Is the Global Wholesale Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The wholesale market is expected to maintain robust growth, reaching $68.09 trillion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. This growth during the forecast period can be attributed to increasing sustainability concerns, rising demand for health and wellness products, diversification of product offerings, regulatory changes, innovations in logistics, and global economic uncertainty. Key trends anticipated in this period include digital transformation in wholesale, the use of data analytics and business intelligence, integration of artificial intelligence (AI), cross-border wholesale trade, and the application of blockchain for supply chain transparency.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Wholesale Market?

The rising prominence of e-commerce is anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the future. E-commerce involves the buying and selling of goods and services online, facilitating the electronic exchange of products, services, or information between businesses and customers. In the wholesale industry, e-commerce enhances efficiency, expands market reach, reduces costs, and improves the overall customer experience.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Wholesale Market Share?

Key players in the market include Walmart Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., AmerisourceBergen Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., The Home Depot Inc., Target Corporation, Itochu Corp, Lowe's Companies Inc., Sinopharm, Sysco Corp., Best Buy Co. Inc., Dollar General Corporation, Tech Data Corp., C&S Wholesale Grocers Inc., Dollar Tree Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Genuine Parts Company.

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Wholesale Market Size?

Leading companies in the market are concentrating on innovative services like digital dash to deliver dependable services to their customers. Digital dash refers to an electronic display panel on a vehicle's dashboard that offers real-time information and data regarding the vehicle's performance and status.

How Is the Global Wholesale Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Non-Durable Goods Wholesalers, Wholesale Electronic Markets And Agents And Brokers, Durable Goods Wholesalers

2) By Ownership: Wholesale/Distribution Chain, Independent Wholesalers

3) By Price Range: Premium, Mid-Range, Economy

Asia-Pacific: The Leading Region in the Wholesale Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. North America was the second-largest region in the market. The regions covered in this market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is the Wholesale Market?

Wholesale refers to the sale of goods in large volumes to distributors, who then sell them to end-users or other distributors. Wholesale trade includes the activities of purchasing, storing, and selling products to retailers or other wholesalers, as well as offering related services like breaking bulk.

