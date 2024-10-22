Minister Blade Nzimande visits Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, 22 Oct

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Blade Nzimande, will visit the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) as part of an ongoing programme to engage with entities of the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation.

The visit is also part of a strategy to place science, technology and innovation at the centre of the government's programme during the 7th administration.

An entity of the Department, the CSIR is renowned for its wide-ranging, cutting-edge research and development in biotechnology, aerospace, information technology and environmental sustainability, among other areas.

During the visit, the Minister will tour some of the CSIR's key research facilities, getting an up-close view of the latest technological innovations being developed.

The technologies that will be showcased include a precision agriculture information system, precision medicine technologies, electronic bracelets for individuals on parole, and the National Health Patient Registration System.

The visit will also give the Minister an opportunity to engage directly with researchers, scientists and industry experts.

The media are invited as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 22 October 2024

Time: 08:30 to 14:30

Venue: CSIR International Convention Centre, Pretoria

