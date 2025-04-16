Minister John Steenhuisen hosts G20 Agriculture Working Group and Food Security Task Force Meetings, 23 to 25 Apr

The Minister of Agriculture, Mr John Steenhuisen, will host the following G20 Agriculture Working Group and Food Security Task Force Meetings on 23 April and 25 April, respectively, in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. These G20 meetings of the Agriculture Working Group and the Food Security Task Force are part of a series of international meetings that the country is hosting as a precursor to the main G20 Summit in November 2025.

The Department of Agriculture is hosting the meetings under the themes: “Data-Driven Approaches to Addressing Food Security” and also “Promoting Inclusive Agricultural Investment and Market Access”.

The meeting will focus on four key priorities, namely:

• Promotion of policies and investments that drive inclusive market participation towards improved food and nutrition security;

• Empowering youth and women in agrifood systems;

• Fostering innovation and technology transfer in agriculture and agro-processing; and

• Building climate resilience for sustainable agricultural production.

Media is invited to cover the following:

Day 1 : Opening of the Agriculture Working Group Meeting: 23 April 2025, 13:00-14:00

Day 2 : Food Security Task Force Meeting: 25 April 2025, 10:00-11:00

Venue : Southern Sun Elangeni Hotel, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal

To RSVP, kindly contact Mr Samuel Kgatla on 066 084 6653 or at SamuelK@dalrrd.gov.za or Mr Innocent Mhlanga on 063 693 0353 or at InnocentM@dalrrd.gov.za

Enquiries:

Ms Joylene van Wyk

Ministry of Agriculture Spokesperson

E-mail: joylenev@nda.agric.za

Cell: 0832927399

