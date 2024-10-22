ADB to Help Improve Power Supply in West Bengal, India

MANILA, PHILIPPINES (22 October 2024) — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $241.3 million loan to improve the distribution of power supply in West Bengal, India, which will help enhance people’s quality of life by ensuring they have access to reliable, quality, and sustainable power supply.

“This ADB program is aligned with the government’s Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme, which aims to strengthen the operational efficiency of power distribution companies,” said ADB Principal Energy Specialist Roka Sanda. “Reliable and sustainable electricity distribution and service is essential to West Bengal’s growth and development.”

The West Bengal Distribution System Strengthening Program will improve electricity distribution for 8.96 million consumers in seven districts in West Bengal. The program will replace low-tension overhead lines with aerial bundled cables, separate electricity feeders for agriculture and non-agriculture users, and develop an integrated information and operation management system for power supply quality, performance monitoring, and corporate financial management.

The program will raise the operational efficiency of the West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited by building its capacity on asset and financial management, promotion and introduction of renewable energy, tariff rationalization, and on gender equity and social inclusion.

ADB will help update relevant safety policies and manuals, while supplying health and safety equipment such as first aid kits and personal protective equipment. The program will contribute to awareness-building in communities, particularly on electrical safety, and train district technical and engineering staff on behavioral safety.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Established in 1966, it is owned by 69 members—49 from the region.