Drop off unneeded medications on Prescription Drug Take Back Day – October 26
Help keep Michigan communities safe and healthy by disposing of unneeded medications in your home. Simply bring them to one of the many drop-off locations throughout Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 26 – National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
Participating locations throughout Michigan will take unused and unwanted medications from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. that day.
Take Back Day offers free and anonymous disposal of unneeded medications. The following prescription and over-the-counter drugs will be accepted:
- Tablets.
- Capsules.
- Patches.
- Other solid forms.
Participating law enforcement agencies will not accept any of the following:
- Medications from physicians, veterinarians, hospitals, long-term care facilities, pharmacies and retailers.
- Vapes.
- Liquid medications.
- Ointments or cream medications.
- Vitamin/supplements or personal care products, like hand sanitizers, shampoos, soaps, lotions, sunscreens, etc.
- Needles/sharps or bio-hazardous materials containing blood and/or body fluids.
- Recreational or prescribed marijuana or marijuana products.
To find additional, year-round drop-off locations that accept medications, supplements, and/or needles/sharps , go to Michigan.gov/EGLEDrugDisposal and search EGLE’s Household Drug Take Back Web Map.
For more information regarding drug treatment and prevention, go to Michigan.gov/Opioids.
