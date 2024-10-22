Drop off unneeded medications on Prescription Drug Take Back Day – October 26

Help keep Michigan communities safe and healthy by disposing of unneeded medications in your home. Simply bring them to one of the many drop-off locations throughout Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 26 – National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Participating locations throughout Michigan will take unused and unwanted medications from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. that day.

Take Back Day offers free and anonymous disposal of unneeded medications. The following prescription and over-the-counter drugs will be accepted:

Tablets.

Capsules.

Patches.

Other solid forms.

Participating law enforcement agencies will not accept any of the following:

Medications from physicians, veterinarians, hospitals, long-term care facilities, pharmacies and retailers.

Vapes.

Liquid medications.

Ointments or cream medications.

Vitamin/supplements or personal care products, like hand sanitizers, shampoos, soaps, lotions, sunscreens, etc.

Needles/sharps or bio-hazardous materials containing blood and/or body fluids.

Recreational or prescribed marijuana or marijuana products.

To find additional, year-round drop-off locations that accept medications, supplements, and/or needles/sharps , go to Michigan.gov/EGLEDrugDisposal and search EGLE’s Household Drug Take Back Web Map.

For more information regarding drug treatment and prevention, go to Michigan.gov/Opioids.