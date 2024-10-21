Senate Bill 1339 Printer's Number 1968

PENNSYLVANIA, October 21 - and National Guard members and certain other individuals who

are on Federal or State active military duty who, except as

provided under paragraph (2), are residents of this

Commonwealth who are killed while acting in the performance

of their duties.

(2) A police officer, firefighter, sheriff or deputy

sheriff who is employed in that capacity on a full-time basis

outside this Commonwealth or as a member of a volunteer fire

company located outside of this Commonwealth must have been a

full-time resident of this Commonwealth for a continuous

period of at least three years at the time of their death.

* * *

Section 3. Section 8 of the act is repealed:

[Section 8. Retroactivity.

This act shall be retroactive to January 1, 1976, and the

benefit provided shall be available to qualified children of

police officers, firefighters, correction employees and National

Guard members of this Commonwealth killed in the performance of

their duties since that date. No community college, State-owned

or State-related institution shall reimburse qualified children

for tuition and fees or room and board charges paid between

January 1, 1976, and the effective date of this act.]

Section 4. The amendment of the definitions of

"firefighter," "municipality," "police officer" and "volunteer

fire company" in section 2 and section 3(a) of the act shall

apply retroactively to January 1, 2004, and the benefit provided

shall be available to qualified children of police officers,

firefighters, rescue squad or ambulance service members,

sheriffs and deputy sheriffs killed in the performance of their

duties since that date. A community college, State-owned or

20240SB1339PN1968 - 3 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30