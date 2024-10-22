【Multi-destination travel to Macao and Zhuhai】MGTO arranges for overseas tourism offices’ representatives in Hong Kong to inspect island resources for international market expansion

MACAU, October 22 - Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) arranged for a delegation of overseas tourism offices’ representatives based in Hong Kong to pay a familiarization visit to Dong’ao Island and Guishan Island in Zhuhai on 18 and 19 October, to learn more about the unique tourism resources and appeal of the islands. The visit aims to raise the awareness and promotion of multi-destination island tour routes and products in Macao and Zhuhai in international tourism markets, in turn tapping into international markets and attracting international visitors to Macao and Zhuhai for island travel.

Familiarization visit to islands for update on tourism development

The delegation comprised 11 members including overseas tourism offices’ representatives based in Hong Kong from Malaysia, Thailand, Korea and Samoa, as well as MGTO’s market representatives in Hong Kong. Accompanied by Deputy Director of Zhuhai Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports Bureau, Jiang Yi, Deputy Director of Social Affairs Bureau of Wanshan Marine Development Experimental Zone of Zhuhai, Yan Jing, and local governmental officials, the delegates visited Dong’ao Island and Guishan Island to gain a fuller picture of the cultural travel attractions, hotel facilities and the progress of major development projects on these islands, while learning more deeply about their tourism resources and outlook.

Tap into international markets through overseas tourism offices’ representatives

Through the inspection visit, MGTO encourages the overseas tourism offices’ representatives based in Hong Kong to further promote multi-destination island travel to Macao and Zhuhai in their own countries and showcase the shared strengths and appeal of tourism resources in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, in turn reinforcing Macao’s status as a world centre of tourism and leisure and the city’s golden calling card as an international metropolis.

Highlight Greater Bay Area’s destination appeal

The ferry route from Taipa, Macao to Guishan Island, Zhuhai was inaugurated in July last year (2023). Meeting the transport demands of visitors from different market segments, the new route further expands the possibility of tourism cooperation between Macao and Zhuhai and opens up greater potential for multi-destination island tourism development of Macao and Zhuhai. MGTO will continue to spotlight the tourism resources and destination appeal for diversification and expansion of visitor markets.