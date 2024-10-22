Medicare kicks off 2025 open enrollment 

Medicare open enrollment for 2025 began Oct. 15 and runs through Dec. 7. During the annual enrollment period, Medicare-eligible individuals can check their status, choose plans, or change plans during the open enrollment period, including switching from Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans to Original Medicare. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services projects the average monthly premium for MA plans will fall by $1.23 in 2025 to $17.00, while the average stand-alone monthly total premium for a Medicare Part D prescription drug plan will fall by $1.63 cents to $46.50. Among other changes this year, out-of-pocket costs for prescription drugs will be capped at $2,000.

