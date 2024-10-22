Eminent Speakers’ Forum: Innovation, Evidence, and Policy

Description

Professor Michael Kremer is a University Professor at the Kenneth C. Griffin Department of Economics and the Harris School of Public Policy; Director of the Development Innovation Lab; and Faculty Director of the Development Economics Center at the University of Chicago. He is a joint winner of Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel (Economics Nobel Prize) 2019, for an “experimental approach to alleviating global poverty.”

As eminent speaker at the forum, Professor Kremer will describe how to identify scalable low carbon solutions for agriculture, food, nature and rural development. He will describe how innovations can be scaled up by uncovering causal relationships, improving the understanding of the context, and enabling rapid iterations in innovation development. He will also discuss how institutions can be structured to accelerate innovation and can be supported in developing inter-institutional collaboration to address the world’s most urgent challenges. Finally, he will also discuss how ADB and the Development Innovation Laboratory are collaborating on these issues through the cooperation arrangement signed on 29 July 2024 to support scaling up of innovations.

Target participants

ADB senior management and staff, decision-makers/influencers from ADB developing member country governments, academia, policymakers, private sector, and civil society

Resource speakers

Michael Kremer, University Professor, Kenneth C. Griffin Department of Economics, University of Chicago

How to register

Register via Zoom to join online.

Webinar ID: 991 0467 6120

Password: AFNR2024

Costs

Interested participants can join the event for free online upon registration.

Event organizers / partners

ADB