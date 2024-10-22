SUPERCHARGE America Corp Secures Funding For Phase1 of Major Renewable Energy Project in Southern California

Calvin Cao, Founder and CEO Supergreen Energy Corporation Tesdison Technology Supergreen Energy Corporation

SUPERCHARGE America Corp a subsidiary of Supergreen Energy Corporation is in the final phase of securing funding for $200,000,000 from Felix Capital Group LLC

I am excited about the relationship with Felix Capital Group and the opportunity to build and develop this renewable energy project that will provide clean and green renewable energy to Southern Calif” — Mr. Calvin Cao Founder, Chairman and CEO of Supergreen Energy Corporation

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SUPERCHARGE America Corp. a subsidiary of Supergreen Energy Corporation with offices in the USA and Singapore is in the final phase of securing funding for $200,000,000 from Felix Capital Group LLC for the construction of a new Phase1 100 Mega Watts of a 500 Mega Watts Tesla Battery Energy Storage System in Southern California. With a second Phase of 400 Mega Watts to follow.According to Mr. Calvin Cao Founder, Chairman and CEO, “I am excited about the relationship with the Felix Capital Group and the opportunity to build and develop this renewable energy project that will provide clean and green renewable energy to Southern California.” The Tesdison technology’s, name was inspired by the combination of Tesla and Edison, the technology is a U.S. patented technology (U.S. patent no.: 10,547,179 B2). This disruptive technology is referred to as a High Efficiency Electric Power Generation and Charging System. This system is expected to result in a power-savings solution to replace costly fossil fuels.The Tesdison technology has international protections in many countries of the world including the U.S., Canada, European Union, Japan, South Korea, China, Australia, and all ASEAN countries except Brunei and Myanmar.This technology is offers the following advantages:• On or Off-grid operation;• Modular, scalable storage and power generation;• Distributing a steady stream of 120/220/480 VAC output; and• Constant, uninterrupted supply at any desired voltage.• Low maintenance cost with less mechanical wear and tear;• No dangerous bi-products and waste;• Work with a multitude of battery storage manufacturers and suppliers;• Scalability with customer build out of smaller facilities. The self-charging energy platform generates power at up to an amazing 99% efficiency, which is unheard of in the renewable energy sector. This is light years beyond the current standards of 20% and 40% efficiency ratings for solar and wind turbine respectively. Our cutting edge technology is safe, reliable, cost effective and easily scalable to meet the global needs of today’s ever-changing energy landscape. Power solutions range from Kilowatts to Gigawatts and have useful applications for both deployable energy generation at the grid level as well as into electric vehicles. This breakthrough renewable energy solution has great potential to solve some of the world’s largest problems such as global warming and radical climate change, by quickly reducing the dependence and burning of harmful fossils fuel. The need to develop and deploy these improved green technologies that utilize self-charging renewable energy is imminent. Investing in renewable energy promises excellent returns socially, environmentally and economically.Their seasoned management team brings vast and diverse perspectives that have enabled SUPERGREEN ENERGY to explore unique, state-of-the-art opportunities. They are very excited to finally provide solutions that will revolutionize and standardize the following industries at a global scale: Super Renewable Energy Sources to supply electricity and help stabilize the global power grid network; Radically extend the existing range of current Electric Vehicles; Self-Charging Portable Renewable Energy Servers for commercial, industrial, agricultural and residential applications. Supergreen Energy Corp is currently in discussions with many countries around the world to provide power both to the government as well as the private sector.For further information about Supergreen Energy Corp or it’s technology go to www.supergreenenergycorp.com

