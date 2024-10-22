JOHN LENNON’S FIRST-EVER BEATLES VOX AMP TO GO TO MARKET IN EPIC FILM AND MUSIC AUCTION

John Lennon’s 1962 Fawn JMI Vox AC15 Twin Amp, 1962 est. $125,000 - $250,000

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- One of the most significant pieces of John Lennon and Beatles memorabilia to ever go to auction, John Lennon’s 1962 Fawn JMI Vox AC15 Twin Amp, will be sold as part of Propstore’s Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction on Friday, November 15, 2024.Fans will have a rare chance to own a pivotal piece of Beatles memorabilia that helped shape the band's iconic sound and was used by Lennon in many of the band’s early performances. The amp is expected to sell for between $125,000 and $250,000.PROPSTORE WILL BE AUCTIONING OVER 1,800 FILM AND MUSIC ARTIFACTS IN ONE OF THE WORLD’S LARGEST ENTERTAINMENT MEMORABILIA AUCTIONS, RUNNING ON NOVEMBER 14 - 17 2024 AT THE PRESTIGIOUS BAFTA 195 PICCADILLY. THIS MUSIC AUCTION IS PART OF THE COLOSSAL FOUR-DAY EVENT, WHICH PROMISES TO CAPTIVATE MOVIE AND MUSIC LOVERS ALIKE.ONLINE BIDDING IS NOW OPEN. MUSIC ENTHUSIASTS CAN BID ONLINE, BY PHONE, ABSENTEE, OR IN-PERSON ON DAYS 1 AND 2 OF THE SALE (NOVEMBER 14 - 15)FANS WILL BE EXCITED TO KNOW THAT PROPSTORE HAS A VARIETY OF CONTENT FROM THE BEATLES, WHICH WILL BE FEATURED LIVE ON DAY 2 AS PART OF THE MUSIC SEGMENT OF THE AUCTION.John Lennon’s 1962 Fawn JMI Vox AC15 Twin Amp, 1962 est. $125,000 - $250,000John Lennon purchased this amp in 1962 and it was the first-ever Vox amp he used as part of The Fab Four. It is arguably one of the most notable Beatles and Lennon artifacts to come to market. It was the catalyst in forming the early tone and sound of one of The Beatles, considered one of the most influential bands of all time. The amp was used in many early live performances as well as the recording of The Beatles' first album Please Please Me recorded at Abbey Road studios. Lennon can be seen using the amplifier extensively during the early days of The Beatles’ rise to fame.Other fantastic content from The Beatles includes:● THE BEATLES, Paul McCartney , John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr Autographed ''Life With The Beatles'' Booklet $12,000 - 25,000● THE BEATLES, (1964) Autographs, Edinburgh, Scotland $6,000 - 12,500● THE BEATLES, Limited Edition Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band Album Cover Print Signed by Peter Blake $6,250 - 12,500● THE BEATLES, Hottest Hits Autographed LP $6,250 - 12,500● THE BEATLES, (1963) Cavern Club Handbill $2,500 - 5,000● THE BEATLES, Two "Yesterday and Today" Vinyls $1,875 - 3,750● THE BEATLES, John Lennon Owned Bracelets, Incense Burner and Ashtray $1,250 - 2,500● THE BEATLES, Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band Colour Outtake Photograph by Michael Cooper $1,250 - 2,500● THE BEATLES, (1967) Life Magazine Poster $625 -1,250● THE BEATLES, (1965-1969) Four Production Hand-drawn Beatles Running Sketches by Dennis Hunt $625 - 1,250Propstore, one of the world’s leading film and TV memorabilia companies, is hosting its annual Entertainment Memorabilia live auction of 2024 in London, UK. The auction is expected to bring in over $12 million, featuring more than 1,800 rare and iconic items.The auction will be held at Bafta 195 Piccadilly, in London, starting at 3PM GMT each day. Public in-room bidding will be available on November 14 and 15, with online, absentee, and telephone bids accepted throughout the event.REGISTER AND BID NOW:# # #Notes to Editors:For further information, catalogue images, case studies and interviews please contact:Bethany Willetts, bwilletts@blazepr.comRegistration and online bidding are now open at: https://propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/399 Dropbox link to images: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/syuxs5w7p781mlvsi7kro/AJSfQprocOw0Va7SnL2I-fE?rlkey=z187bj7nagdlwwony4wsugdbo&st=zzc5ieck&dl=0 About PropstoreIn 1998, Propstore founder Stephen Lane’s love for movies led him to hunt for the same props and costumes used to create his favorite films. He found that he could provide collectors with access to their most coveted pieces and establish archival standards for this new, pop-culture hybrid of fine art and memorabilia collecting—prop art.Since 2014, Propstore has regularly hosted live auctions featuring some of the world’s greatest Entertainment Memorabilia treasures. Propstore specializes in film and television props and costumes, production materials, and artwork, as well as music memorabilia, posters, and collectible toys. Propstore also holds regular online auctions in association with many of the industry’s major production materials and has over 5,000 items available for sale via Buy Now on www.propstore.com Following our 2020 Queen's Award for Enterprise in International Trade, Propstore was thrilled to receive the honor again in 2024, this time as the prestigious King's Award for Enterprise. 