Revolutionary DuoShear Wins 'Building Materials Innovation of the Year' at PropTech Breakthrough Awards

Prestigious Annual Awards Program Recognizes BamCore’s Breakthrough Innovation in the Global Real Estate Technology Industry

By pioneering advanced industrialized construction with rapidly renewable deforestation-free fibers, we expand the labor pool, accelerate timelines and lower carbon footprints for a resilient future.” — Hal Hinkle, BamCore, CEO

OCALA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- – BamCore has been awarded the "Building Materials Innovation of the Year" at the 4th annual PropTech Breakthrough Awards. This accolade is presented by PropTech Breakthrough, an organization dedicated to recognizing outstanding real estate technology innovations globally.

BamCore's DuoShear biogenic prefabricated, panelized framing system is engineered for commercial and residential buildings up to five stories. It facilitates rapid assembly with minimal equipment or skilled labor, integrating seamlessly into various architectural styles while minimizing waste and avoiding toxic materials.

Leveraging BamCore’s innovative LOBIC (Load Optimized Biogenic Industrial Construction) technology, the DuoShear system sets a new standard in construction by effectively replacing traditional materials such as sticks, SIPS, bricks, and blocks. With a framing factor as low as 6.65%, DuoShear dramatically reduces thermal and acoustic bridging, enhancing both energy efficiency and sound insulation.

The system's patented bamboo hybrid or Eucalyptus framing panels deliver more than twice the load-bearing capacity of conventional 2x6” stud framing. Key benefits include superior thermal and acoustic insulation and expedited construction cycles that accommodate workers of all skill levels. Additionally, the system's tight building envelope ensures outstanding energy conservation, making it a compelling choice for green construction.

DuoShear panels arrive on-site precision-prefabricated, with pre-cut openings and predefined nail and MEP patterns, doubling the speed of framing and enhancing job site safety. BamCore's MEPI map further optimizes construction efficiency across Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing trades, reducing cycles and waste.

Environmentally, BamCore's system uses rapidly renewable, deforestation-free fibers that sequester carbon 2-10 times faster than conventional trees. It boasts a land-use efficiency of up to 72%, producing four times the fiber compared to other feedstocks in the same space, and stores 3.08 kg of CO2eq per square foot.

“By pioneering advanced industrialized construction alongside harnessing nature’s strongest, rapidly renewable, deforestation-free fibers, we expand the labor pool, accelerate timelines, and lower carbon footprints for a more resilient future. This innovative approach delivers buildings that are not only stronger and quieter but also more energy-efficient, setting the benchmark for environmentally responsible construction,” said Hal Hinkle, CEO of BamCore. “We’re grateful to PropTech Breakthrough as we continue to address construction challenges and decarbonize the built environment.”

The PropTech Breakthrough Awards aim to evaluate top technology companies and solutions in the global real estate technology industry. This year’s program received thousands of nominations from over 12 countries.

“BamCore’s DuoShear addresses labor shortages, lengthy construction cycles, waste, and carbon emissions. By combining rapidly renewable bamboo and Eucalyptus with advanced industrialized construction technology, BamCore shortens construction timelines, minimizes waste, and delivers a stronger, quieter, and more energy-efficient building. We’re pleased to recognize DuoShear as ‘Building Materials Innovation of the Year!’” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of PropTech Breakthrough Awards.

About Bamcore

BamCore is revolutionizing the construction industry by harnessing rapidly renewable bamboo and Eucalyptus alongside cutting-edge industrialized technology. Our innovative approach shortens construction timelines, reduces waste, and delivers stronger, quieter, and more energy-efficient buildings. Our fully customizable and code-compliant framing systems adapt effortlessly to any architectural design, facilitate workforce inclusivity across all skill levels, and markedly decrease both construction time and waste. Beyond solving construction challenges, BamCore is dedicated to decarbonizing the built environment, we prioritize reducing carbon footprints and enhancing biodiversity with our deforestation-free materials. As a leader in environmentally responsible construction, BamCore is committed to forging a more resilient future.

