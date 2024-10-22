SoloHomes Gives Home Buyers and Sellers Convenience and Cash Back to Enhance Their Transaction

Austin-based start-up introduces technology that enables users to tour, analyze, buy, sell, and finance homes in an agent-free environment.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2024 housing market is fraught with challenges. Buyers and sellers alike are facing high interest rates, fluctuations in supply, and an uncertain economic backdrop. To mitigate these risks, SoloHomes has built a proprietary platform that reduces the friction in the real estate process. SoloHomes’ proprietary technology unlocks much-needed capital for buyers and sellers, thus aiding in the transaction process.

“Our mission at SoloHomes to do reduce and eliminate all of the process anxiety that comes with real estate by pairing intuitive technology solutions with exceptional service and saving everyday people thousands of dollars along the way.” says Austin Trees, Founder of SoloHomes.

Reducing Commissions

Historically, real estate agents charge 3% of the property price to buy or sell a home. That equates to a total sales commission of nearly 6% of the sales price. In Austin, Texas alone, the total is approximately $1b annually, or an average of $36,000 per sale.

Sellers who use SoloHomes, in contrast, will be charged a nominal $5,000 transaction fee, and will have the opportunity to negotiate the 3rd party buyer agent’s commission. If buyers use SoloHomes, then buyers can expect 50% of the commission collected by SoloHomes from the 3rd party seller. Historically, this cashback equates to approximately $9,000 per transaction for the average Austinite.

Service, Safety & Security

SoloHomes was built so savvy buyers and sellers could navigate the platform with limited human interaction. Every SoloHomes buyer or seller will be introduced to a highly qualified, local real estate agent who can help them navigate both the technology and the real estate process. Solo agents are available on demand and can be leveraged as little or as much as the user needs them. SoloHomes is also focused on safety. All platform users must verify their identity, as well as their preferred devices. All onsite tours & showings are confirmed and monitored by licensed real estate agents. In addition, all personal, transaction, and property data is managed with cutting-edge data security solutions. SoloHomes never shares personal information without user consent.

Autonomy > Middlemen

The SoloHomes platform gives users the opportunity to tour listings, and place offers or counteroffers at their convenience and without the dependency on traditional real estate agents. Between walking the dog, taking the kids to practice, and finding time for a little bit of fun, the demands on our time are only increasing. SoloHomes is built to get and stay out of the way when our customers don’t need agents. The proprietary platform offers a more direct line of communication with counterparties. So, if users want to send a proposal during their lunch break or schedule a tour while they are waiting in the pick-up line, they can with no middleman required.

Access + AI

The average adult buys a home once every seven years. Keeping up with real estate trends is a full-time job. SoloHomes understands that many buyers and sellers want a partner who can quickly get them up to speed while keeping them informed about the market on their timetable. For many hopeful buyers and sellers, gaining access to high-quality data requires hiring an agent. SoloHomes’ AI agent, Solo is free, available to all users 24/7, and can answer questions about the overall real estate market, mortgage rate trends, neighborhood dynamics, supply and demand metrics, property quality concerns, home price estimates, and more. Solo is consistently being fed more trend and location information to leverage AI models that are trained on billions of parameters.

Transparency in Technology

The SoloHomes platform gives users an unprecedented level of visibility into the real estate process. As users work through the platform, they are presented with various summary and comparison documents at critical moments to help them understand precisely what they are offering or being offered in totality and easily compare multiple offers simultaneously. The days of combing through PDF-laden emails to get a baseline on a transaction are over.

“By the time people are ready to buy or sell a home, they have already done the hard work. They spend years saving money and making plans for what is best for their family, and now, with our platform, they can pursue their homeownership goals on their terms, save a lot of money, and have a great experience along the way.” – Austin Trees

SoloHomes is officially live in Austin, Texas, and plans to expand to the rest of the State in 2025. Please visit Solo-Homes.com for more information. Please direct all inquiries to support@solo-homes.com or call 737-530-3095.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.