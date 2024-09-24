Award-Winning Author Karen M. Greenwald & I AM BOOKS Sponsor A Contest At The 2024 Galbani Maryland Italian Festival

The Mud Angels How Students Saved The City Of Florence

BEL AIR, MD, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Society of Italian American Businessmen (SIAB) proudly announces that Award-Winning Author Karen M. Greenwald, in conjunction with I AM BOOKS, will host a contest at the The Galbani® Maryland Italian Festival. This annual event, presented by Jarrettsville Furniture, is set to return to the Harford County Equestrian Center in Bel Air from September 27-29, 2024. This year’s festival promises a weekend filled with extraordinary performances, delectable cuisine, and captivating cultural experiences.

Karen M. Greenwald’s newest picture book, The Mud Angels, How Students Saved the City of Florence (Albert Whitman), is the only book for children that tells the story of how the Arno River sent enormous waves (some over twenty feet high) crashing into Florentine buildings, galleries, homes, and the Central Library of Florence. Along with human casualties, master works by Italian “greats” sank beneath 600 hundred thousand tons of debris and germ-filled mud. Greenwald’s book not only chronicles the flood but its immediate aftermath as well. Readers join several of the first “Mud Angels”—Italian and foreign students studying in the city—as they brave danger while trying to save antiquities before protective gear was available. The book also documents the spontaneous global waves of youth who came once word of the devastation became international news. The 1966 flood lasted eighteen hours, but Florence still feels its impact today.

In partnership with the festival and celebrated Italian bookstore, I AM BOOKS, Greenwald will be sponsoring a raffle for festival attendees. Every book purchased will receive one raffle entry. However, every book purchased to donate to an underserved school library(s) Greenwald is championing will receive two raffle entries. According to I AM BOOKS founder and journalist Nicola Orichuia, "Karen Greenwald has been able to bring to life an important bit of Italian history while shining a light on human empathy and the importance of banding together to heal and cope in a difficult time. More importantly, she brought this important history to the attention of children and families! We are extremely proud to always carry the book in our store!" The American Library Association review publication Booklist praised Greenwald’s “vivid descriptions,” explaining that the, “volunteers’ dedication comes through clearly,” and called the book, “[a] true episode worth commemorating.”

The Galbani Maryland Italian Festival showcases the rich Italian heritage. Greenwald’s book serves as a poignant expression of the impact Italy has had on world culture. “If not for brave students from Italy and around the world risking everything to help Florentines, we would’ve lost cherished, cultural gifts. We’re grateful Ms. Greenwald preserved this in her book, and we’re thrilled she’s taking part in our event,” said Elio Scaccio, SIAB co-founder and Festival chair.

“I’m delighted to participate in a festival that not only honors Italian heritage, but also passes it on from generation to generation…just like the Mud Angels hoped to do,” said Greenwald. The award-winning author spent several years studying Italian culture, the flood, its aftermath, and interviewing some of the original Mud Angels. “They overcame borders, boundaries, horrible odors, and danger to help protect Italy’s powerful legacy. Why? Losing any piece of it felt unbearable to these heroes, regardless of their backgrounds.” She added, “When I asked one of the Mud Angels about the risks she took for another’s homeland, she said, ‘Once in the mud, we were all Italian!’”

ABOUT KAREN M. GREENWALD

Karen M. Greenwald is an award-winning children’s author with experience in international law, government, and branding. Her book, A VOTE FOR SUSANNA, THE FIRST WOMAN MAYOR, was named a Kansas Notable Book (2022). The state also chose it to represent Kansas at both the Library of Congress National Book Festival, and in the Library of Congress Center for the Book Great Reads from Great Places initiative--a permanent honor on their website. In 2024, THE MUD ANGELS: HOW STUDENTS SAVED THE CITY OF FLORENCE launched to an international audience. It has received praise from the American Library Association’s publication, Booklist. The book has been featured in domestic and international magazines, by various Italian and conservation-focused organizations, and in Tuscan news. Dedicated to helping increase literacy, Ms. Greenwald holds two “new book” drives annually for under-resourced school libraries. Professionally, her strategic branding efforts have earned 17 international awards. Ms. Greenwald is a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Georgetown University and holds her JD from Georgetown’s Law Center. For more information, visit: www.karengreenwald.com. Please address requests to Liza Fleissig at pr@lizaroyce.com.

ABOUT BOOKSTORE, I AM BOOKS

I AM Books is the only Italian-American bookstore in the country, focusing on Italian-American authors, Italian-themed books and books in Italian. Located in the heart of Boston's historic North End neighborhood, I AM Books was founded in 2015 by Nicola Orichuia, who immigrated from Rome, Italy, to the United States in 2008. Find more about the bookstore and shop online at iambooksboston.com or call 617-530-1106.

