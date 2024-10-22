Daniel K. Inouye International Airport Soars to Airport Carbon Accreditation Level 3

Main Posted on Oct 21, 2024 in Airports News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) is proud to announce the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) has achieved Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) Level 3 status from the Airports Council International. This recognition by the ACA, which is the global benchmark for carbon management in the airport industry, underscores HDOT’s commitment to reduce the airport’s carbon footprint by significantly reducing fossil fuel use in vehicles, generating clean renewable energy, and optimizing operations for energy efficiency.

Achieving Level 3, Optimization, reflects HDOT’s dedication to sustainable development and its role in promoting a future for aviation which has a reduced reliance on fossil fuels. Specifically, the airport accomplished four important steps:

Set a goal to reduce airport-controlled carbon emissions by 50% by 2030 and net-zero airport-controlled carbon emissions by 2045. This aligns with the state of Hawai‘i HRS §225P-5: Zero Emissions Clean Economy Target (2018, 2022). Engaged more than 29 operational stakeholders on their sustainability plans and explored ways to support. Inventoried non-airport-controlled carbon emissions sources, including flights and ground transportation, to get a better understanding of carbon emissions overall. Set strategies for emissions reductions prioritized by ease of implementation and guided by values in the Hawai‘i Pathways to Decarbonization report (DBEDT 2023).

“Achieving ACA Level 3 required a collaborative effort from our entire team and our operational partners,” said Hawai‘i Director of Transportation Ed Sniffen. “We are proud to have implemented sustainability strategies that have significantly reduced our carbon footprint and saved millions of dollars. We are currently ahead of our 2030 goal with a 56% reduction in carbon emissions from baseline and will continue efforts to meet the challenge of carbon neutrality.”

In 2011, HDOT embarked on a journey to map HNL’s sustainability footprint. In 2016, HNL became one of the first 10 airports in North America to achieve ACA Level 1 (Mapping). In 2017, the airport reached ACA Level 2 (Reduction), demonstrating a 46% reduction in carbon emissions from 2009 levels. Since then, HNL has consistently renewed its accreditation by refining its practices and implementing innovative strategies to reduce emissions airport-wide.

HDOT remains committed to being a leader in the aviation industry, demonstrating that environmental responsibility and operational excellence can go hand-in-hand. To achieve net-zero carbon emissions, HDOT relies on partnerships at the state and federal levels to receive funding for project implementation. The department also maintains strong communication and commitments with tenants and community stakeholders to address non-airport-controlled carbon emissions reductions. HDOT plans to expand Airport Carbon Accreditation to neighbor island airports.

