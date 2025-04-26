24/7 Fulll closure of Kolo Road at Kūhiō Highway beginning Monday, May 5

Main, News Posted on Apr 25, 2025 in Highways News

LĪHUʻE, Hawaiʻi – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) is notifying the public of the full closure of the intersection of Kolo Road and Kūhiō Highway 24-hours a day, seven days a week beginning on Monday, May 5 for eight weeks.

During the closure Kilauea can be accessed through Pili Road and Hoʻokuʻi Road. A temporary turn pocket will be installed at these intersections, for safety and to keep traffic flowing.

The closure is necessary for work on the roundabout, sidewalk and for road construction. Crews will be pouring concrete for the apron of the roundabout and the sidewalk. Fine grading and paving will be done at the intersection of Kūhiō Highway and Kolo Road. All work is weather permitting.

Variable message boards have been posted. For weekly Kaua‘i lane closures go to, https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/kauai/

Media contact:

HDOT Public Affairs Office

Phone: 808-587-2160

Email: [email protected]