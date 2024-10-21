Disaster Declaration Secured for August 18-19 Flood Damage

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that President Biden approved her request for a Major Disaster Declaration to provide federal assistance to communities impacted by severe weather on August 18 and 19. This declaration allows for federal financial assistance to support public infrastructure reconstruction efforts in Suffolk, Oswego, and Lewis counties. As the State awaits the President’s decision on direct support for homeowners, we will continue to do all we can to help those impacted by extreme weather this summer.

“Severe weather on August 18 and 19 left extreme damage across parts of our state, and I'm thankful President Biden has approved my request for a Major Disaster Declaration,” Governor Hochul said. “My administration will continue to work with FEMA to ensure those affected receive the critical funding they need to begin the recovery and rebuilding process.”

“Following the devastating August storms, I worked with local and state emergency management to strongly support the state’s disaster request, and I would like to thank FEMA and President Biden for approving this Major Disaster Declaration,” said U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. “This Major Disaster Declaration will unlock the resources necessary to recover and rebuild stronger, and this welcome approval is the next step in getting New Yorkers the help they need to do exactly that.”

A Major Disaster Declaration secures financial assistance from the federal government, primarily through FEMA’s Public Assistance Program, and provides funding to local governments and eligible non-profits for debris removal, protective measures and repairs to buildings and infrastructure, including roads, bridges, water and wastewater treatment facilities, critical infrastructure sites, schools, parks and other facilities.

As part of the declaration, New York was also granted access to FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Programs. Following a Presidential disaster declaration, FEMA provides funding for states to administer grant programs supporting local hazard mitigation planning and long-term hazard mitigation measures to reduce the loss of life and to improve property damaged by natural disasters. Local governments and certain non-profits that perform government-like functions are eligible to apply for these grants. All counties in the State will have the ability to apply for this funding. More information will become available in the coming months.

This Declaration builds on a number of the Governor’s efforts to help impacted communities recover. On August 23, Governor Hochul Declared a State of Emergency and announced emergency assistance to support homeowners impacted by flash flooding caused by the record rainfall. At Governor Hochul’s direction, New York Homes and Community Renewal launched an emergency repair program that would provide grants of $50,000 to eligible homeowners in Nassau and Suffolk counties. Lewis County was granted access to this program, as well as low-interest loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration following extreme weather earlier this summer.