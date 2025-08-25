Governor Hochul and Western New York School Leaders Highlight Plans to Implement Bell-to-Bell Smartphone Restrictions This Fall

Governor Hochul also encouraged students, parents, and teachers to use ny.gov/phonefree as a resource to review their schools’ distraction-free learning plan and prepare for the upcoming school year. The website includes detailed plans for 1,070 public school districts, charter schools and BOCES across New York State that have published their distraction-free policy — representing around 99 percent of the public school districts, charter schools and BOCES covered by the statewide requirement.

Niagara Falls City Schools Superintendent Mark Laurrie said, "It was an honor to have the governor in Niagara Falls to kick off such a critical policy for the mental health of our students. Her leadership on this topic is paving the way for a great start to the school year."

Lackawanna City School District Superintendent Nadia Nashir said, “‘Bell-to-bell’ gives students a healthy disconnection from social media and teaches them that there is a time and a place for everything. "When you are in school, the focus must be on teaching and learning, and families can trust that once students and staff are safe, our immediate priority is to communicate quickly, transparently, and in a language they understand. Parents and students also know how to reach one another at any time — through email, a call to the main office, the Remind App, or by visiting the school.”

State Senator April N.M. Baskin said, “The bell-to-bell law is a significant benefit to both students and teachers. With devices out of sight, students maximize learning and critical thinking, have more active discussions and better engagement with classmates and teachers. Even a few hours away from social media reduces the potential for cyber bullying and negative online messages. Teachers now have a consistent daily plan, resulting in fewer classroom disruptions and enhanced communication with their students."