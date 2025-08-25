Four Years of Delivering for New Yorkers

On August 24, 2021, Governor Kathy Hochul took her oath of office as the 57th Governor of New York. In Governor Hochul’s inaugural address, she laid out a clear vision: make New York more affordable, safer, and fairer for every family. The Governor pledged to take on the State’s toughest challenges head-on and invest in what makes New York, New York.

Four years later, Governor Hochul has delivered on that promise, putting money back in New Yorkers' pockets, keeping communities safe, defending fundamental rights from Washington's attacks, and fighting for hardworking families. And she’s just getting started.

Making New York More Affordable

Keeping New Yorkers Safe

Fighting for New York’s Families

Creating New Economic Opportunities

Secured Micron’s $100 billion investment in Central New York — the largest private investment in New York’s history, creating 50,000 jobs

Launched Empire AI, a first-of-its-kind partnership with New York’s top universities coming together to establish a world-class AI computing center

Landed a $1 billion investment from Chobani, the largest food manufacturing investment in the nation

More than 812,000 private sector jobs since August 2021

Protecting New Yorkers’ Fundamental Rights

Transforming New York’s Infrastructure

Securing New York’s Energy Future