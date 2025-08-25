Four Years of Delivering for New Yorkers
On August 24, 2021, Governor Kathy Hochul took her oath of office as the 57th Governor of New York. In Governor Hochul’s inaugural address, she laid out a clear vision: make New York more affordable, safer, and fairer for every family. The Governor pledged to take on the State’s toughest challenges head-on and invest in what makes New York, New York.
Four years later, Governor Hochul has delivered on that promise, putting money back in New Yorkers' pockets, keeping communities safe, defending fundamental rights from Washington's attacks, and fighting for hardworking families. And she’s just getting started.
Making New York More Affordable
Keeping New Yorkers Safe
Fighting for New York’s Families
Creating New Economic Opportunities
- Secured Micron’s $100 billion investment in Central New York — the largest private investment in New York’s history, creating 50,000 jobs
- Launched Empire AI, a first-of-its-kind partnership with New York’s top universities coming together to establish a world-class AI computing center
- Landed a $1 billion investment from Chobani, the largest food manufacturing investment in the nation
- More than 812,000 private sector jobs since August 2021
Protecting New Yorkers’ Fundamental Rights
Transforming New York’s Infrastructure
Securing New York’s Energy Future
