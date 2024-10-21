H.R. 8512, Intelligence Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2025

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2025 2025-2029 2025-2034 Direct Spending (Outlays) * * * Revenues * * * Increase or Decrease (-) in the Deficit * * * Spending Subject to Appropriation (Outlays) 508 667 not estimated Increases net direct spending in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035? * Statutory pay-as-you-go procedures apply? Yes Mandate Effects Increases on-budget deficits in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035? * Contains intergovernmental mandate? No Contains private-sector mandate? No * = between -$500,000 and $500,000. The bill would Authorize the appropriation of $650 million for fiscal year 2025 for the Intelligence Community Management Account

Require the Federal Bureau of Investigation to provide cybersecurity information to owners and operators of critical infrastructure

Establish a counterintelligence office in the Department of Transportation

Require the Department of Energy to provide counterintelligence training to all employees

Establish a commission to examine anomalous health incidents Estimated budgetary effects would mainly stem from Authorizing appropriations for the Intelligence Community Management Account

Paying salaries and expenses for personnel to perform activities required by the bill

