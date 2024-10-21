Submit Release
H.R. 8512, Intelligence Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2025

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars

2025

2025-2029

2025-2034

Direct Spending (Outlays)

*

*

*

Revenues

*

*

*

Increase or Decrease (-) in the Deficit

*

*

*

Spending Subject to Appropriation (Outlays)

508

667

not estimated

Increases net direct spending in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035?

*

Statutory pay-as-you-go procedures apply?

Yes

Mandate Effects

Increases on-budget deficits in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035?

*

Contains intergovernmental mandate?

No

Contains private-sector mandate?

No

* = between -$500,000 and $500,000.

The bill would
  • Authorize the appropriation of $650 million for fiscal year 2025 for the Intelligence Community Management Account
  • Require the Federal Bureau of Investigation to provide cybersecurity information to owners and operators of critical infrastructure
  • Establish a counterintelligence office in the Department of Transportation
  • Require the Department of Energy to provide counterintelligence training to all employees
  • Establish a commission to examine anomalous health incidents
Estimated budgetary effects would mainly stem from
  • Authorizing appropriations for the Intelligence Community Management Account
  • Paying salaries and expenses for personnel to perform activities required by the bill

