H.R. 9458, Enhancing Stakeholder Support and Outreach for Preparedness Grants Act

H.R. 9458 would require the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to expand technical assistance, outreach, training, and other support activities that the agency currently provides under the State Homeland Security Grant Program and the Urban Area Security Initiative. Both programs provide grants to state governments to address terrorism and other security threats by funding security operations, planning, training, equipment purchases, and other activities.

The bill would require FEMA to conduct annual surveys to gather feedback from state, local, and tribal governments about their needs, the grant process, and the effectiveness of the agency’s outreach efforts. FEMA would need to report to the Congress on its implementation of the bill within three years of enactment. Finally, H.R. 9458 would require the Government Accountability Office (GAO), within two years of enactment, to assess the effectiveness of FEMA’s assistance to interested parties throughout the lifecycle of grants made for both programs.