Mississauga, Region of Peel, Enwave and Lakeview Village break ground on ambitious district energy project, setting the stage for one of the most sustainable new waterfront communities in Canada

Shovels are in the ground on a new, sustainable district energy system transforming the site of a former coal-burning power generating station into a new, green community at Lakeview Village

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the City of Mississauga , Lakeview Community Partners Limited (LCPL), Enwave Lakeview Corporation and the Region of Peel celebrated the groundbreaking of a new district energy system at Lakeview Village. Once fully operational, the Lakeview Village district energy system is positioned to be the first of its kind in Ontario and the largest in Canada.

Unlike traditional heating and cooling systems, which are large contributors to greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, district energy systems use a network of pipes to heat and cool an entire community from a centralized location. These systems allow for a combination of generation assets that work seamlessly together to improve efficiency, consume less energy, and reduce GHG emissions. They are also more reliable and resilient than traditional systems.

To bring this new system to life, the City of Mississauga and Enwave have signed agreements allowing Enwave to build the necessary pipes and infrastructure on city land and construct a new building to operate the system. These agreements mark a major milestone in the Lakeview Village project and follow several years of collaboration.

Left-right: Stephen Dasko (Ward 1 Councillor), Charles Sousa (MP Mississauga-Lakeshore), Brian Sutherland (Lakeview Community Partners), Gord Buck (Founder of ARGO), Carolyn Parrish (Mississauga Mayor), Carlyle Coutinho (CEO, Enwave Energy Corporation), Ehren Cory (CEO, Canada Infrastructure Bank), Alvin Tedjo (Ward 2 Councillor), Rudy Cuzzetto (MPP Mississauga-Lakeshore), and Silvio De Gasperis (Founder, President and CEO of TACC Group).

Giving treated wastewater a second life

The Region of Peel and Enwave are working to further decrease GHG emissions from the district energy system through a proposed plan to leverage treated wastewater, or effluent, from the nearby G.E. Booth Water Resource Recovery Facility as the main source of low carbon energy for the system. Using effluent to heat and cool Lakeview Village draws on an innovative energy source that would otherwise remain untapped.

Once this transition happens, Lakeview Village’s residential units, offices and commercial spaces are expected to emit significantly fewer GHGs.

The district energy system at Lakeview Village, alongside plans to leverage effluent, is instrumental in bringing the City of Mississauga’s Climate Change Action Plan and the Region of Peel’s Climate Change Master Plan to life.

Building a new centre for operations and education

The City of Mississauga and LCPL are also moving forward on the Site Development Plan and Building Permit applications to construct a new building that will house:

The district energy operations centre, which will be operated by Enwave.

A sewage pumping station, which will be operated by the Region of Peel.

An educational space to provide learning opportunities for Mississauga residents, visitors and the business community.



Work is already underway, with the first crane installed onsite to support servicing and construction works for the new centre.

Sustainable waterfront community

Lakeview Village is a 177-acre site on Mississauga’s waterfront that was formerly the Lakeview Power Generating Station. Designed to be a mixed-use community, this sustainable and interconnected neighbourhood will feature 16,000 new homes, parks, trails, transit, recreational opportunities, event spaces, and commercial areas for work and shopping.

Earlier this month, construction kicked off on the community’s first residential building with occupancy expected in early 2029.

For more information about planning the Lakeview Village development, visit the City of Mississauga’s Lakeview Village webpage. To learn more about the community, visit mylakeviewvillage.com.

Quotes:

“Today’s announcement highlights our dedication to building mixed-use communities that are sustainable, and include a variety of housing options, jobs, parks and community spaces. Lakeview Village’s focus on innovative, low carbon solutions make it more than just a development project – it sets a new standard for sustainability. I'm proud to work with our partners on this transformative project that will shape the future of Mississauga for years to come.” Mayor Carolyn Parrish

“This groundbreaking marks an exciting chapter in the evolution of Lakeview Village. Our vision has always been to make this community the most sustainable, innovative new development in the country, and this is a major step. The Enwave system within Lakeview Village is a leading example of how the joint priorities of sustainability and housing development can co-exist, supporting a better future for Ontario.” - Brian Sutherland, President, Lakeview Community Partners Limited

“The groundbreaking of the district energy system at Lakeview Village is an exciting step toward the future of sustainable communities in Canada and beyond. This development is a complex undertaking, which will be the largest of its kind in North America with the integration of effluent, and would not be possible without the determination and collaboration demonstrated by all partners. Together, we are implementing big ideas and critical thinking to achieve the ambitious goals set for this project, and Enwave is proud to make this district energy system a reality.” Carlyle Coutinho, CEO of Enwave Energy Corporation

"Today’s announcement signals Peel Region’s commitment to working with the City of Mississauga, Lakeview Community Partners Limited (LCPL), and Enwave Lakeview Corporation to leverage treated wastewater from the G.E. Booth Water Resource Recovery Facility as an innovative fuel source for the district energy system at Lakeview Village. Peel Region is a strong advocate for sustainability and committed to researching and implementing state-of-the-art treatment processes and technology at our facilities. We are always working to be a collaborative community partner, and providing this future fuel source for our neighbours at Lakeview Village demonstrates our environmental leadership.” - Chair Nando Iannicca, Peel Region

