Senate Bill 365 Printer's Number 1944

PENNSYLVANIA, October 21 - An Act amending the act of June 2, 1915 (P.L.736, No.338), known as the Workers' Compensation Act, in interpretation and definitions, further providing for definitions; and, in liability and compensation, providing for compensation for post-traumatic stress injury.

