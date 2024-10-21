Senate Bill 1230 Printer's Number 1891

PENNSYLVANIA, October 21 - An Act amending the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.177, No.175), known as The Administrative Code of 1929, in powers and duties of the Department of Labor and Industry, its departmental administrative and advisory boards and departmental administrative officers, further providing for Elevator Safety Board.

