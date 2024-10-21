Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,492 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,971 in the last 365 days.

House Bill 2565 Printer's Number 3616

PENNSYLVANIA, October 21 - An Act amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, in Pennsylvania Economic Development for a Growing Economy (PA EDGE) tax credits relating to semiconductor manufacturing and biomedical manufacturing and research, further providing for definitions, for eligibility, for application and approval of credits and for sale or assignment.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

House Bill 2565 Printer's Number 3616

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more