House Bill 653 Printer's Number 3425

PENNSYLVANIA, October 21 - An Act amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, in tax credit and tax benefit administration, further providing for definitions; and providing for tax credits for rehabilitation and reconstruction of certain factory and mill buildings and for a business tax credit.

