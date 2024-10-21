House Bill 589 Printer's Number 3391

PENNSYLVANIA, October 21 - An Act establishing the Landslide Insurance Program; establishing and providing for the powers and duties of the Landslide Insurance Board; providing for duties of the Auditor General; imposing a penalty; and making appropriations and transfers.

