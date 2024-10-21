Senate Bill 1320 Printer's Number 1938

PENNSYLVANIA, October 21 - An Act amending the act of September 2, 1965 (P.L.490, No.249), referred to as the Money Transmission Business Licensing Law, further providing for title of act and for definitions; providing for short title; and further providing for license required, for exemptions, for qualifications for a license, for fee, financial statement and security, for liability of licensees, for licensee requirements and for agents.

