Alicia Lyttle Discusses the Future of AI at WICERS 2024: 'Thriving in the Age of AI' Panel
Alicia Lyttle highlights AI's rapid advancements and immediate impact on industries during WICERS 2024 panel, empowering women in construction and engineering.
During the panel, Alicia delved into the practical applications of cloning and leveraging artificial intelligence to enhance efficiency. She highlighted how corporations are already using AI to build, grow, and scale faster than ever before. Alicia emphasized the measurable impact of active AI technologies, providing concrete examples of how AI transforms workflows and increases business agility.
Exploring the Future of AI: Rapid Advances and Uncertain Frontiers
The discussion shifted toward the future, where panelists were asked to forecast AI’s impact over the next five to ten years. While other panelists provided insightful projections, Alicia took a bold approach, urging the audience to focus on the immediate, fast-paced advancements in AI happening today.
“Everyone is wondering where AI will take us in five or ten years, but the truth is, AI is advancing so quickly that the next 30 days will be transformative," said Alicia Lyttle. "We’re moving at such a fast pace that it’s hard to predict beyond the immediate future because each month brings new breakthroughs and possibilities."
Her perspective resonated with the audience, underscoring the urgent need for industries to stay agile and adaptable to keep up with AI’s rapid progression.
About the WICERS Conference
The Women in Construction, Engineering, and Related Services (WICERS) conference is an annual event focused on empowering women professionals in traditionally male-dominated industries. This year’s conference brought together experts to discuss innovation, leadership, and the future of work, with AI and technology taking center stage in the conversations. WICERS provides a platform for women to share knowledge, build networks, and stay ahead of industry trends. To learn more about WICERS, visit https://wicers.org.
About AI InnoVision
AI InnoVision, led by Alicia Lyttle, is a pioneering AI consultancy dedicated to empowering professionals and businesses to harness the transformative potential of artificial intelligence. It provides bespoke AI solutions and training programs designed to enhance productivity and innovation across a wide range of industries. For more information, visit https://aiinnovision.com.
Lorette Lyttle
AI InnoVIsion
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.