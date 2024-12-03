ELLEE VEN and the GROOVALUTION ANNOUNCE SPONSORSHIP of the 14th ANNUAL GOODGIVING CHALLENGE DEC 3-6, 2024

Give Into The Groove Worldwide logo ellee ven star logo Bluegrass Community Foundation

The fundraising event helps local nonprofits like the Give Into the Groove Foundation continue the mission of helping others do good.

The goal is to combine fun and philanthropy and redefine charity for a new generation.” — ellee ven

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The GoodGiving Challenge is an annual giving event that makes donating to local nonprofits easy and fun! Hosted by Blue Grass Community Foundation, the GoodGiving Challenge launches annually on Giving Tuesday.

On Tuesday, December 3, 11am - 11pm, thanks to the GROOVALUTION, 11 prizes of $1,011.00 will be randomly selected on the opening day of the GoodGiving Challenge. You can be part of the celebration by giving to your favorite nonprofit (which we know is us!).

As a donor since 2011, the Groovalution and the Give Into the Groove Foundation has helped the GoodGiving Challenge raise $23 million for the Kentucky region’s hard-working nonprofits. In 2023 alone, the GoodGiving Challenge brought 11,797 givers together to raise $2.67 million for 195 local nonprofits including THE PROVIDENCE MONTESSORI SCHOOL, The Nest, and ENTERTAINMENT FOR CHANGE.

This year, as we celebrate the 14th annual Good Giving Challenge, our goal is to help raise $3 million for nonprofits local to Central and Appalachia Kentucky. We invite YOU to join the FUNraising by visiting bggives.org, from 9am on Giving Tuesday, December 3, through midnight on Friday, December 6 and donating to a cause (or more!) you care about. The real success of GoodGiving Challenge will not be how much money we raise but the tremendous impact those dollars will have when nonprofits across your community put them to work!

Let’s show everyone that your community is full of generosity! To support our campaign, go to bggives.org. Each gift made during this campaign will allow us to further our mission to inspire emerging artists, creators, innovators and educators to share ideas and express themselves freely. We have seen firsthand the amazing things that can happen when our community comes together! We are thankful for the support that Give Into the Groove Foundation receives during #givingday and look forward to sharing our stories of impact.

Give Into the Groove was started by self-proclaimed groovalutionary ellee ven. The motto: No gift is too big or too small! Aside from her music, ellee ven’s most proud of how she’s found fun ways to give back to her community via the fundraising and awareness events. She says, “The goal is to combine fun and philanthropy and redefine charity for a new generation. "

The Give Into the Groove Foundation is spreading philanthropy beyond its Kentucky roots by donating to nonprofits that champion causes like arts education and self-expression from coast to coast. The online art installation at The Virtual Quilt is a free digital platform where users can upload images of their original artwork for inclusion in an online exhibit and interactive community experience. The goal is to open philanthropy to all ages, rich or poor, by encouraging people to give their time and talent freely. Remember, no gift is too big or too small. Whether you upload an image to the Virtual Quilt, donate to the GoodGiving Challenge or support the Give Into the Groove Foundation directly, any amount is appreciated.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.