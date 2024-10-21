DMV News You Can Use for October 2024

A Message from Director Robinson

Greetings DC! October is Pedestrian Safety Month. As days are becoming shorter with less daylight, it's important that drivers take extra caution while driving, particularly in areas with high pedestrian traffic.

Please read on to learn more about pedestrian safety tips in our Vision Zero section. By following the basics of pedestrian safety, we can all make the District a safer place to live and work.

DC DMV has released newly designed temporary tags. Keep reading to learn more about what has changed and how to obtain your temporary tags at DMV services centers today.

Additionally, the District has become the 42nd jurisdiction to participate in the State-to-State (S2S). S2S is a verification service that enables DC DMV to electronically verify whether an applicant holds a driver license or identification card in any other participating state.

Finally, October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and we include a reminder in this month's edition that Breast Cancer Awareness tags are available at all DC DMV Service Centers.

As a reminder, please join me for DC DMV Live Chat the first Thursday of each month. I'll be online for a full hour to respond in real-time to any of your DC DMV-related questions. Our next online live chat is scheduled for Thursday, November 7 at 12 pm.

Thank you for reading this edition of our newsletter. Enjoy and stay safe!