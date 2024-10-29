Molina Family Coloring Book English & Espanol Libro de Colorear de La Familia Molina, Bengie, Yadi, Jose, Mai and Pai.

Molina Family Coloring Book. Libro de Colorear de La Familia Molina. Famous catchers in the Major Leagues with six World Series championships among them, all natives of Vega Alta and Dorado, Puerto Rico. FULL COLOR POSTER historic photographs of the Molina family baseball dynasty from Puerto Rico. Bengie, Jose, Yadier Molina with Mai and Pai. The Molina family is a world renowned baseball dynasty from Puerto Rico.

Molina Family Coloring Book - Bengie Molina the older brother, Jose the middle brother, and younger brother Yadier, all three won World Series rings.

In this LIFE, it does not matter how many houses, cars, or how much money you have. What really MATTERS is, how many LIVES you TOUCHED or CHANGED.” — Pai - Bengie Molina's father.

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Announcing the brand new Molina Family Coloring Book. Libro de Colorear de La Familia Molina. Famous catchers in the Major Leagues with six World Series championships among them, all natives of Vega Alta and Dorado, Puerto Rico. The Molina Family coloring book is designed by Bengie the older brother with historic pictures of his brothers Jose and Yadi, with his mother (mai) and father (pai). Bengie Molina is the older brother, Jose the middle brother and younger brother Yadier. All of whom played catcher in Major League Baseball and they are the only three brothers in MLB history to all win World Series rings.Bright full color shiny covers are printed on an 100# glossy thick laminated cardstock and sure to last for decades. Forty pages on the inside, with original artwork surrounding the entire family, based on the photos and words of Bengie Molina. The book includes an 11″ x 17″ full color card stock poster on the entire family in the center of the book. All Molina Family Coloring Book pages were personally approved by Bengie Molina. The new Molina coloring book is manufactured and published in St. Louis, MO by https://ColoringBook.com , the original Coloring Book website.Baseball history in the making, a great commemorative gift for any aged child or adult. Great present to any birthday, holiday or celebration, all three brothers, Bengie, Yadi and Jose are World Series Champions . The Molina Family Coloring Book contains scannable QR CODES – hear directly from Bengie as he describes some of his favorite memories of historic Molina Family information. Each page in the coloring book is about the Molina family and baseball history. Many pages of personal photos from Bengie Molina about the family including stories regarding the photos.Following his playing career, Molina served as a coach with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2013 and the Rangers in 2014. In 2016, he became the commentator on the Spanish language radio broadcast for the St. Louis Cardinals. The Molina Family coloring book is a historic sports book to inspire, education and encourage children to play ball.

Molina Family Coloring Book at https://ColoringBook.com with Bengie Molina

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.