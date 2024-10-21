Landmarks Lit Celebrating New York Liberty's WNBA Finals Win

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that New York State landmarks will be lit seafoam green and white on Oct. 21, 2024 to celebrate the New York Liberty winning the Women’s National Basketball Association championship. The Liberty defeated the Minnesota Lynx in Game 5 of a best-of-five series to claim the team’s first title in its 28-year history.

“New York is a great sports state, and last night’s game not only earned the Liberty their first championship title, but also a championship title for the State of New York,” Governor Hochul said. “The thrill and anticipation, and the nail-biting victory created an electric night for all New Yorkers, and I am incredibly proud of each of the Liberty’s players as we continue to celebrate their well-deserved win.”

The landmarks that will be lit in celebration include:

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

One World Trade Center

Empire State Plaza

Niagara Falls

The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge

Albany International Airport Gateway

MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station

Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal

Moynihan Train Hall

Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park

New York Liberty claimed its first WNBA championship title at home in Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Oct. 20, 2024 during its 19th playoff appearance in franchise history. The Minnesota Lynx led by two points in the waning seconds of Game 5, but with 5.2 seconds left, a shooting foul called on Alanna Smith of the Lynx led to two successful free throw attempts by the Liberty’s all-WNBA and two-time MVP forward Breanna Stewart, tying the game at 60. In overtime, the New York Liberty came out on top, sealing their championship run with a 67-62 win over the Lynx in a winner-take-all Game 5.