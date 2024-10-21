CTO Announces Theme and Social Media Showcase for Caribbean Tourism Month 2024

BARBADOS, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) has announced the theme for Caribbean Tourism Month 2024, which will be celebrated throughout November: “ONE CARIBBEAN: Building a Resilient Future”. This year’s theme reflects the region’s ongoing commitment to unity, recovery, and sustainable development, with a vision of a stronger, more resilient Caribbean tourism sector.CTO Secretary-General and CEO Dona Regis-Prosper noted, “This year’s theme embodies the essence of collaboration across our member nations and territories. The Caribbean has shown incredible strength, unity, and determination in the face of challenges, and we are now focused on creating a future of shared prosperity built on the pillars of sustainability and innovation.”Caribbean Tourism Month 2024 will celebrate the Caribbean’s unique cultural heritage, natural beauty, and tourism offerings while emphasizing the importance of sustainable growth and recovery in a post-pandemic world. It will also highlight the region’s achievements in advancing tourism and its role in contributing to the economic development of Caribbean nations.Throughout November, the CTO will feature a social media showcase that spotlights the rich diversity and accomplishments of its member destinations and allied board. Caribbean tourism leaders and key stakeholders will share personalized video messages highlighting exciting new developments. These messages will be featured on the CTO’s social media platforms, providing a window into Caribbean tourism’s transformative journey.Regis-Prosper remarked, “Our social media campaign is an opportunity to unite as One Caribbean and share the stories that define our resilience, recovery and innovation. The contributions from our members will not only celebrate their local successes but also demonstrate the collective strength of the region as we build a sustainable future for Caribbean tourism.”The CTO invites residents, travelers, and the global community to engage with the campaign by following the hashtag #OneCaribbean and participating in the month-long celebration.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.