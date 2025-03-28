Martinique Celebrates Acclaimed Filmmaker Euzhan Palcy with Double Feature Spotlight at Metrograph NYC

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Martinique Tourism Authority is celebrating a special cinematic showcase honoring the trailblazing work of Martinican filmmaker Euzhan Palcy, taking place at Metrograph Theater in New York City on Friday, April 4, 2025.The event, titled “Director Fits x Metrograph: Euzhan Palcy X2”, features back-to-back screenings of two of Palcy’s most beloved films: her 1992 Caribbean musical “Siméon” and her landmark 1989 anti-apartheid drama “A Dry White Season”. Both screenings will be accompanied by in-person appearances by Palcy, offering New York audiences a rare opportunity to engage directly with one of Martinique’s most pioneering cinematic voices.📍 Location: Metrograph, 7 Ludlow Street, New York, NY 10002🎬 Siméon – 6:35 PM | Followed by a Q&A with Euzhan Palcy🎤 moderated by Hagop Kourounian @DirectorFits 🎞️ A Dry White Season – 9:15 PM | Introduced by Euzhan PalcyPalcy, a native of Martinique, broke historic ground with “A Dry White Season”, becoming the first Black woman to direct a film for a major Hollywood studio. The film, starring Marlon Brando, Donald Sutherland and Susan Sarandon, is a powerful indictment of apartheid and a masterclass in socially conscious filmmaking. Her follow-up film “Siméon” is a magical realist celebration of Martinican music and culture, now beautifully restored in 4K.The evening’s Q&A will be moderated by Hagop Kourounian, whose Instagram account @DirectorFits is dedicated to exploring the personal style of filmmakers. Kourounian recently profiled Palcy in the A24-published volume “How Directors Dress”, describing her as a director whose work, “like her personal directing uniform, commands your attention.”This program is presented in collaboration with Director Fits and the Princeton French Film Festival, and with the support of the International Organization of La Francophonie and Villa Albertine.“Euzhan Palcy represents the very best of Martinique’s creative legacy – bold, visionary and globally impactful,” said Muriel Wiltord, Director of the Americas from the Martinique Tourism Authority. “We are so happy to support and celebrate her extraordinary contributions to cinema and culture.”Tickets are now available at metrograph.com About MartiniqueMartinique, often referred to as the Caribbean island with French flair, the Isle of Flowers, the Rum Capital of the World, and the Isle of the famed poet Aimé Césaire, ranks among the world’s most enchanting destinations. As an overseas region of France, it features modern and reliable infrastructure, including well-maintained roads, utilities, hospitals, and telecommunications services on par with any other part of the European Union.The island’s unspoiled beaches, volcanic peaks, lush rainforests, and more than 80 miles of hiking trails and waterfalls make it one of the Caribbean’s premier natural wonders. This unique blend of modern conveniences, pristine nature, and rich cultural heritage has earned Martinique several prestigious distinctions in recent years. It was featured on The New York Times’ “52 Places to Go in 2023” list, named “Best Caribbean Destination” by About.com, and recognized as the “Top Caribbean Island for Delectable Dining” by Caribbean Travel & Life. The Bay of Fort-de-France, fronting the island’s vibrant capital, was also inducted into The Club of the Most Beautiful Bays in the World.Adding to its prestige, Martinique has been designated a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve, and the iconic yole (or skiff) has been recognized by UNESCO for its cultural significance. A destination like no other – Martinique c’est magnifique!For more information, visit us.martinique.org.

