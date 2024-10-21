More Travel and Tourism Leaders Join List of CMEx 2024 Laureates

Airline executive Christine Valls will be honored in Miami in December.

SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Notable travel and tourism executives, spanning the airline, hotel, cruise and shipping sectors, have been added to the impressive slate of laureates for the 2024 CMEx Leadership Awards and Fundraiser, which will take place on Sunday, December 8, 2024, in Miami.The newly announced honorees, who are being recognized for their contributions to the Caribbean’s growth and development, include:Christine Valls – Director of Sales for Latin America and the Caribbean at United Airlines, who leads commercial strategy and whose team generates $1 billion in revenue for the region.Eroline and Lyton Lamontagne – Owners of Fond Doux Eco Resort in St. Lucia, celebrated for their dedication to sustainable tourism practices and eco-luxury.Jennifer Nugent-Hill – Director of Government and Community Affairs at Tropical Shipping, who champions maritime education and economic development throughout the Caribbean.Marie McKenzie – Senior Vice President of Government and Destination Affairs at Carnival Corporation & plc, overseeing strategic engagement in over 27 countries and 57 ports across the Caribbean.Simón Suárez – Vice President of Grupo Puntacana and a 50-year tourism veteran, widely recognized for his leadership in the development of the Dominican Republic’s and the region’s tourism product.Vanessa Ledesma – CEO of the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA), who has played a pivotal role in advancing the Caribbean’s hospitality industry over the past 25 years.These honorees join the previously announced awardees, including Thea LaFond, 2024 Olympic Champion (Dominica) in the triple jump; Latia Duncombe, Director General, Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation; Ellison “Tommy” Thompson, former Deputy Director General of Tourism, Bahamas, and former CEO, St. Kitts Tourism Authority; Kashmie Ali, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Sailrock South Caicos; Ambassador Victor Fernandes, Veteran Caribbean Broadcaster and Barbados Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States; Gloria and Solomon Herbert, Co-founders of Black Meetings & Tourism magazine; Dr. Lisa Indar, Ad Interim Executive Director, Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA); Laura Dowrich-Phillips, Caribbean journalist and Public Relations Manager, Experience Turks and Caicos; and Marc Melville, CEO, Chukka Caribbean Adventures.The 2024 CMEx Leadership Awards, which promises to be an extraordinary celebration of the achievements of Caribbean leaders in travel, tourism and communications, is being supported by Calabash Cove Resort & Spa in St. Lucia, Gallows Point Resort in the United States Virgin Islands, Mount Cinnamon Hotel & Beach Club in Grenada, The Hamilton Beach Villas & Spa in Nevis, and Marketplace Excellence Corporation.

