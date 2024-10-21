State to hold hearings, accept comment on proposed groundwater standards for three PFAS

The Environmental Management Commission (EMC) is accepting public comments on proposed standards for three per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in groundwater between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31. The EMC and Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) will hold three hearings in November and December to receive public comment.

These proposed standards complement the federal drinking water standards by reducing PFAS entering drinking water sources and addressing past contamination. Standards are being proposed for PFOS, PFOA and GenX.

Groundwater quality standards are the maximum allowable concentrations resulting from any discharge of contaminants to the land or waters of the state, which may be tolerated without creating a threat to human health or which would otherwise render the groundwater unsuitable for use as an existing or potential source of drinking water supply for humans. 15A NCAC 02L .0202, which includes groundwater cleanup standards, is proposed for amendment to include groundwater quality standards for three PFAS to adopt human health-based values and to provide the benefits of regulatory certainty and clarification.

Reducing PFAS at the discharge source is the most cost-effective way to protect public health and lower the cost of meeting the federal drinking water standards. The proposed groundwater rules protect public health and ensure residents do not bear the entire cost of removing PFAS from drinking water.

The proposed groundwater standards must be adopted by the EMC. The proposed effective date will be July 1, 2025. Comments delivered at hearings or delivered via mail or email will be given equal consideration in the review process.

Date: November 21, 2024, 6 p.m.

Location: Pine and Fraser Fir Rooms, Mecklenburg County Land Use & Environmental Services Building, 2145 Suttle Ave., Charlotte, NC 28208 Date: December 2, 2024, 6 p.m.

Location: U-170, Union Station Building, Cape Fear Community College, 502 N. Front Street, Wilmington, NC 28401

Date: December 3, 2024, 6 p.m.

Location: Ground Floor Hearing Room, Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury Street, Raleigh, NC 27604 The public hearings will begin at 6 p.m. with registration to speak beginning at 5 p.m. To allow a maximum number of attendees the opportunity to be heard, the length of time allowed for each speaker may be limited.