California Tribal Families Coalition Launches New Online Training Portal

In an effort to enhance resources and training for tribal communities, social workers, and attorneys involved in Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA) cases, the California Tribal Families Coalition (CTFC) has launched an innovative online training portal. The platform, which became available on October 15, 2024, provides a range of expert-led courses designed to empower professionals working in the intersecting areas of Indian child welfare, tribal law, and state policy.

