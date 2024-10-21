Jason Schenker Delivers Keynote for 133rd Global Cold Chain Alliance Convention

Jason Schenker Gave a Captivating Keynote for the 133rd Global Cold Chain Alliance (GCCA) Conference on the Economy, Artificial Intelligence, and Geopolitics

It was an honor and a privilege speaking about future risks and opportunities to such a dedicated group of cold chain professionals and leaders” — Jason Schenker, President of Prestige Economics

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Futurist Institute and Prestige Economics are pleased to announce that Jason Schenker , a globally recognized economist, futurist, and bestselling author, delivered a keynote address for the Global Cold Chain Alliance (GCCA) in Bonita Springs, Florida, on September 24, 2024.The GCCA Convention is the premier global event for executives of temperature-controlled warehousing, logistics and transportation companies, and industry suppliers eager to advance the cold chain. The educational program is designed for senior-level professionals looking for solutions to key business challenges and opportunities.With his deep expertise in economics, supply chain, material handling, and future trends, Mr. Schenker’s presentation for the 133rd GCCA Convention titled “Economic and Financial Outlook for Global Cold Chain and Storage” was tailored for local cold chain, cold storage, supply chain, logistics, transportation, and manufacturing leaders navigating an uncertain outlook with risks and opportunities in the years ahead.Drawing on exclusive research from Prestige Economics, Mr. Schenker offered insights into the economy, financial markets, and non-partisan politics. He also integrated cutting-edge trend and technology insights from The Futurist Institute, including the transformative roles of artificial intelligence, geopolitics, and the decoupling of U.S. and Chinese supply chains.The Global Cold Chain Alliance is an international association representing all major industries engaged in temperature-controlled warehousing, logistics, and transportation. GCCA unites all partners to be innovative leaders in the movement of perishable products globally. The vision of GCCA is to establish a universally robust cold chain, ensuring the preservation of quality and safety throughout every link. The history of GCCA dates back to 1891 and the founding of the International Association of Refrigerated Warehouses.Reflecting on his keynote, Mr. Schenker shared, “I discussed the critical future trends that will shape the future of global cold chain and storage, including global demographic trends, shifting supply chain risks and opportunities, practical business use cases for A.I., economic and financial market outlooks, geopolitical risks, political challenges, and other relevant topics for leading cold chain and storage executives.”Mr. Schenker’s address emphasized multiple themes essential for cold chain and storage leaders seeking to capture upside opportunities and manage future downside risks, including:- Long-Term Demand Drivers for Global Cold Chain and Cold Storage- Global Population and Income Demographics- Outlook for the Economy, Global Growth, Manufacturing,- U.S. Jobs and the Health of the Consumer- Practical Artificial Intelligence Use Cases- Cold War TwoGeopolitical Risks and Supply Chain Opportunities- U.S. 2024 Election Uncertainty and Risks- Strategic Considerations for Global Cold Chain and StorageA post on the GCCA LinkedIn page noted that the first day of the 133rd GCCA Convention “wrapped up with a captivating keynote from Jason Schenker, Chairman of The Futurist Institute and President of Prestige Economics, sharing the latest economic insights.”Following the event, Mr. Schenker expressed his appreciation: “It was an honor and a privilege presenting to such a dedicated group of cold chain professionals and leaders.”About Jason SchenkerJason Schenker prepares leaders for the future. He is the President of Prestige Economics and the Chairman of The Futurist Institute. Mr. Schenker has given over 1,200 keynote speeches and over 1,000 television interviews, including as a Guest Host on Bloomberg Television. Over 1.2 million students have taken Jason’s 40 LinkedIn Learning courses on business, leadership, economics, and finance. He is the author and editor of 36 books, including 15 bestsellers on economics, technology, finance, supply chain, and energy. Mr. Schenker holds master’s degrees in Applied Economics from UNC Greensboro, Germanic Languages and Literature from UNC Chapel Hill, and Negotiation, Conflict Resolution, and Peacebuilding from CSU Dominguez Hills. He is also a Board Leadership Fellow of the National Association of Corporate Directors and an Adjunct Fellow of the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Jason Schenker is a 2024 LinkedIn Top Voice.- For more information about The Futurist Institute, visit www.TheFuturistInstitute.org - For more information about Prestige Economics, visit www.PrestigeEconomics.com - For more information about Jason Schenker, visit www.JasonSchenker.com

