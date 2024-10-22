Toyota Tsusho Partners with Integrity Biochem to Distribute New Sustainable Bio-Based Surfactants in Key Asian Markets

Toyota Tsusho named exclusive distributor of IBC's Tegrasurf™ and Edensurf™ lines, expanding access to high-performance bio-surfactants in major Asian markets.

As we aim for carbon neutrality by 2050, we continue to invest in innovations that create a better future for us all.” — Hideya Ito, TAI Group Vice President

CRESSON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toyota Tsusho America, Inc. (“Toyota Tsusho”) and Integrity Biochemicals, LLC (“IBC”) have reached an agreement, naming Toyota Tsusho as the exclusive distributor and marketer of IBC’s Tegrasurf™ and Edensurf™ lines of high-performance bio-based surfactants in key Asian markets, including China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, India, the Philippines, Taiwan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Bangladesh.

The Tegrasurf™ and Edensurf™ lines significantly advance sustainable and renewable alternatives to traditional surfactants. These high-performing bio-based liquid and dry surfactants can be produced on an industrial scale with a significantly reduced carbon footprint compared to synthetic options.

This strategic collaboration between IBC and Toyota Tsusho will provide localized, alternative supply options for nonionic surfactants to meet the needs of these Asian markets. The availability of the Tegrasurf™ and Edensurf™ lines under Toyota Tsusho’s stewardship enhances Toyota Tsusho’s position in the bio-based surfactant market, aligning with the growing consumer demand for sustainable, bio-based, and biodegradable ingredients.

“Toyota Tsusho is a renowned market leader globally, who shares our commitment to sustainability. Toyota Tsusho and IBC will make the IBC bio-based surfactants accessible in Asia on a scale not yet seen in the industry,” said Jimmy Jett, CEO of IBC.

“As we aim for carbon neutrality by 2050, we continue to invest in innovations that create a better future for us all,” said TAI Group Vice President, Hideya Ito. “With more than a half-century of global industry experience, we are excited to apply our know-how to introducing IBC’s sustainable advanced ingredients to Asian markets. This collaboration not only aligns with our business priorities, it supports our goal of contributing to a decarbonized society.”

The products became available in Toyota Tsusho’s Asian markets as of August 2024, including China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, India, the Philippines, Taiwan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Bangladesh, and Singapore.

IBC Media Contact: Laura Benavides- marketing@integritybiochem.com

Toyota Tsusho Media Contact: Katie Williams – katie_williams@taiamerica.com.

Sales Contact: ibc_biosurfactant@taiamerica.com

For additional details and to explore our range of sustainable solutions, visit our websites at www.integritybiochem.com and www.taiamerica.com. Join us in our journey towards a more sustainable future. Discover how Integrity Biochemicals, in collaboration with Toyota Tsusho America, Inc., is revolutionizing the bio-based surfactants market and how you can be part of this change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.