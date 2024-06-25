Integrity Biochem Partners with AD International to Expand Manufacturing Operations in Europe

This collaboration underscores IBC's commitment to delivering sustainable solutions to global specialty, industrial, and energy markets.

SPRING, TX, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Integrity Biochem (IBC) a leader in next-generation biopolymer production, has teamed up with AD Productions, part of AD International, to expand its European manufacturing operations. This collaboration underscores IBC's commitment to delivering sustainable solutions to global specialty, industrial, and energy markets.

AD Productions, renowned for its advanced manufacturing facilities and dedication to quality, safety, and environmental care, will serve as IBC's European manufacturing hub. Strategically located between Rotterdam and Antwerp, AD Production’s facilities meet stringent industry standards, including ISO 9001, ISO 14001, Responsible Care and EcoVadis certification, and compliance with SEVESO (III) and Netherlands BRZO legislation.

The partnership enables IBC to leverage AD Production’s expertise in sustainable chemistry and scale up production of flagship products like Tegrasurf™ and Edensurf™. These bio-based surfactants offer sustainable alternatives to traditional products and are manufactured using renewable practices with a reduced carbon footprint.

Commenting on the partnership, Jimmy Jett, CEO of Integrity Biochem, stated, "We are thrilled to have signed this manufacturing agreement with AD Productions, who have the capacity and expertise to expand our manufacturing operations in Europe. Their reputation for excellence in manufacturing and their commitment to sustainability aligns perfectly with our values at Integrity Biochem. This collaboration will enable us to meet the growing demand for sustainable biopolymer solutions in the European market."

Claudia Horsten, Corporate Sales & Marketing Director of AD International, also expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, "Integrity Biochem's cutting-edge biopolymer technology complements our existing capabilities perfectly. We are excited to work together to bring these innovative products to the European market and to contribute to a more sustainable future."