Inc. Names Bookkeeping Company as a 2024 Power Partner Award Winner

The annual list recognizes the country's leading B2B companies that have proven track records of supporting entrepreneurs and helping companies grow

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced its third annual Power Partner Awards. The prestigious list honors B2B organizations across the country that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow. This year’s list recognizes TeKoda Accounting among 359 companies in marketing and advertising, health and wellness, financial services, legal, logistics, public relations, and productivity, as well as other critical areas of business.Every company on the Inc. Power Partner award list received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, etc., allowing founders to focus on their core missions. “This is our definitive listing of vendors and suppliers who have demonstrated excellence in serving small- and midsize customers,” says Inc. editor in chief Mike Hofman. “As part of the vetting process, our team of editors, researchers and reporters gathered information on companies’ products and services, assessed their reputation as captured in online comments and forums, and collected customer testimonials to ensure that the sales pitch matches the actual client experience. In every case, we spoke to founders like you who were happy to attest to a vendor’s genuine commitment to a mutually beneficial business partnership. We’re happy to be the conduit for that positive word of mouth.”“We refuse to lower our standards when the industry makes it possible.” Said Tevia Hoalst, owner of TeKoda Accounting. There’s a national accounting talent shortage and it’s easy to make excuses for poor service because unemployment and access to talent is at an all time low. “But we don’t do something [at TeKoda] just because it’s easy or we can. We do what we do because it’s the right thing to do.” says Hoalst. TeKoda Accounting is committed to the success of the business owner it serves because in that, everyone thrives.Our clients always cite our responsiveness as our best quality. Most of the accounting firms our clients have worked with previously take days or even weeks to get back to clients, if at all. We pride ourselves on our communication and responsiveness to our clients taking it a step further to proactively anticipate inquiries and sharing information even before the client has a chance to ask. Still, if a client has 1 question or 100 questions, we don’t send a bill for every conversation and instead bring humanity back to our interactions genuinely partnering with our clients to be there when they need us.Specifically, we identified several inventory shipments for a client that were not fully fulfilled through meticulous bookkeeping. We were able to highlight these back orders and present organized records to the foreign vendor thereby recouping several hundred thousand dollars in refunds on behalf of our client. Protecting cash AND work flow for our clients is something that is simply part of our every day at TeKoda and we’re really proud of that.To view the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2024 The November 2024 Issue of Inc. magazine is available online now at https://www.inc.com/magazine and will be on newsstands beginning October 29, 2024.About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, digital, print, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com About TeKoda AccountingTeKoda Accounting, a trailblazer in the accounting field, has rapidly grown to prominence in just five years, becoming a seven-figure firm that operates entirely remotely with a nationwide team. In an industry grappling with talent shortages and the trend of outsourcing critical functions abroad, TeKoda Accounting bucks that trend by investing heavily in stateside talent dedicated to elevating service standards. At TeKoda, the mission is to defy convention and give clients an experience like no other. By fostering a supportive workplace environment and emphasizing internal cohesion, TeKoda Accounting not only delivers exceptional client outcomes but also fosters a collaborative spirit that drives collective success. TeKoda Accounting primarily specializes in monthly bookkeeping services delivering top tier data and analytical reports that free business owners from the grips of financial struggles allowing increased scalability 60% faster than a typical business structure.

