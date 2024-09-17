Prominent Bookkeeping Firm has Rare Openings for Year End Season

TeKoda Accounting

TeKoda Accounting, a specialty boutique accounting firm, has rare openings this year for year end season.

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- TeKoda Accounting , a boutique fully remote and national, accounting firm specializing in bookkeeping has rare openings this year end season. Due to consistent growth cleverly managed to maintain quality of service and a seasoned staff, typically a firm that experiences wait lists for clients of varying sized small businesses, has openings for this year end.TeKoda Accounting, through strong bookkeeping and communication tactics, is able to provide robust bookkeeping services including full year cleanups at any level and complexity including conversions from Quickbooks Desktop. This has shown to equip business owners with financial statements to take to tax prep that result in savings of a minimum of 20% on their tax obligation. "It's because we're truly dedicated to the service to the client and that just isn't the case anymore with most partners" said Tevia Hoalst, CEO of TeKoda Accounting when asked to what she attributes the firm's success.When asked, the clients of TeKoda Accounting had to say “our business has a lot of complexity [with entity structure] and where I’ve had to train other firms, TeKoda just took that and ran with it ” - Garrick Jacobi, Fully Promoted. And “This year is the first year we’ve ever filed our taxes on time thanks to TeKoda Accounting” -Ivan Ivanov, Suples, LTD.To book a call with TeKoda Accounting prior to the season closing for new clients, please contact info@tekodaaccounting.com or call 208-398-0188.

