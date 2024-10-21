AG Yost Announces $279,750 Grant to Pay for Peace Officer Training

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio peace officers can now take advanced training courses in traffic-safety and impaired-driving enforcement at no cost to them or their agencies, thanks to new grant funding, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced today.

“Well-trained officers are the backbone of a safe and just society,” Yost said. “Investing in training empowers officers to protect our communities without straining local resources — a true win for everyone.”

The Attorney General’s Office was recently awarded a Traffic Safety Grant totaling $279,750 from the Ohio Department of Public Safety — money that will allow the office to pay for six advanced courses offered through the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy (OPOTA).

The eligible courses are:

SFST (Standardized Field Sobriety Testing) Instructor

ARIDE (Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement)

Traffic Crash Level 1 - Collision Investigation

Vehicle Dynamics

RADAR and LIDAR ESMD Operator

RADAR and LIDAR ESMD Instructor - NHTSA-approved certification

Officers should register for these free courses through the usual OPOTA Online process. There are no upfront costs associated with them.

The grant money can be used through September 2025.



