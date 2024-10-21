$26.3M to Improve Resiliency Along U.S. Route 9W

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that work has begun on a $26.3 million project to enhance safety and improve resiliency along a 4.9-mile stretch of U.S. Route 9W atop Storm King Mountain in the Towns of Cornwall and Highlands, Orange County. The project will upgrade drainage systems, fortify stone walls, replace concrete barriers and resurface the road to improve travel conditions and help this vital roadway better withstand the impacts of severe weather. This stretch of the scenic highway, located between Newburgh and Bear Mountain on the western side of the Hudson River, serves as an important access road for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and many other popular attractions in the Hudson Valley region.

“New Yorkers need only look at the significant damage done to our roads and bridges by severe storms in recent years to know that climate change is already having an impact and we need to be ready,” Governor Hochul said. “This resiliency project along U.S. Route 9W in Orange County exemplifies our Build-it-Back-Better mantra and will mitigate persistent drainage issues on this important Orange County roadway, ensuring its long-term ability to withstand the growing challenges posed by mother nature.”

A key focus of the project will be the installation of 6,700 linear feet of perforated pipe, known as an underdrain, that is designed to collect and redirect subsurface water before it saturates the road surface. Additionally, 12,300 feet of asphalt gutter will be constructed, and existing drainage structures will be repaired to better channel surface water runoff and prevent ponding.

Deteriorating sections of the 88-year-old stone wall located along the eastern, or cliff side, of the roadway will be rebuilt and strengthened using a concrete barrier placed on a structurally integrated concrete slab. Where possible, salvaged stones from the existing wall will be repurposed as stone veneer, seamlessly blending the aesthetics and keeping a similar appearance. Additional portions of the existing wall will also be repaired and repointed, where necessary.

The roadway will be resurfaced using warm-mix asphalt – which utilizes less energy to produce than traditional asphalt – and high-visibility pavement markings and reflectors on barriers will be installed to enhance safety, especially during nighttime driving conditions. Additionally, about 10,000 linear feet of concrete median barrier will be replaced and equipped with new impact attenuators, substantially mitigating crash risks.

During construction, traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction to allow for construction activities, which will be complete in Spring 2026.

State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “Under the leadership of Governor Hochul, New York State remains committed to rebuilding our infrastructure to create a transportation network that is ready for the challenges of the 21st century. This project along U.S. Route 9W will utilize state-of-the-art engineering practices to create a more sustainable and resilient roadway that will help keep residents and visitors to this beautiful part of the Hudson Valley safely on the move regardless of the weather.”

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer said, “I’m proud to deliver $12.5 million in federal funding to pave the way for a stronger and more resilient Route 9W. Route 9W is one of the most vital corridors that thousands travel on for their daily commute. However, its deteriorating infrastructure and the significant damage we saw from historic flooding have shown how we need to make this road more resilient to protect the safety of Orange County and the Hudson Valley. This investment is a critical one for all of the Hudson Valley. I am thankful for Governor Hochul’s work in putting these federal dollars to good use so that Route 9W – which connects Orange County, the Hudson Valley, the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, and more – is safe for years to come.”

Representative Pat Ryan said, “This is welcome news and important relief after last's year's historic flooding that devastated parts of our Orange County community. The fortification of this roadway will resolve longstanding drainage issues and enable this stretch of road to better withstand severe weather impacts, which have become all too common in the Hudson Valley. As a member of the Transportation & Infrastructure Committee, I'll always fight to bring these federal funds to our community to fortify our critical infrastructure against volatile weather driven by climate change.

State Senator James Skoufis said, “Having advocated for years for improvements to 9W, I am gratified to see that work has begun on a stretch of this well-traveled highway. This section - high on Storm King Mountain - gets pummeled by weather year after year, and the upgrade to drainage systems and resurfacing of the road will have a measurable improvement for Orange County drivers. My thanks to the DOT and Governor for working to advance this much-needed project.”

State Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, "Resilient infrastructure is essential to ensure that New York's roads and bridges can withstand the increasingly severe and frequent extreme weather events brought by climate change," said Senator Gillibrand. "I'm proud that nearly $13 million in federal funding is going toward this project, and I will keep working to bring in federal dollars to help get New Yorkers where they need to go."

Assemblymember Christopher Eachus said, “In the aftermath of last year’s historic flooding in the Hudson Valley, parts of our transit infrastructure were critically damaged. While we have since repaired our roads and bridges, I have long called for greater structural fortifications to make sure we’re ready for the future. The Governor’s forward-thinking announcement to repair, replace, and strengthen the stretch of Route 9W between Cornwall and Highlands will go a long way to protect us in case of a crisis. I’m proud to be part of a government that’s laser-focused on keeping New Yorkers safe and connected no matter what happens.”

Town of Cornwall Supervisor Joshua Wojehowski said, “Recent severe weather events have demonstrated the need for resiliency and safety improvements along U.S. Route 9W. It’s great to see the Governor and State Legislature investing $26.3 million into vital road infrastructure in Orange County to better serve area residents, visitors to local attractions and the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.”

About the Department of Transportation

It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State.

Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers!

For more information, find us on Facebook, follow us on X or Instagram, or visit our website. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.