Field Operations Academy seeks accreditation through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies: July 2024 Accreditation

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) – Office of Training and Development – Field Operations Academy (FOA) has responsibility for entry level training of CBP Officers and CBP Agriculture Specialists serving at America’s ports of entry. In July 2024 the FOA was accredited via The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies’ (CALEA) Public Safety Training Academy Accreditation Program. Accreditation recognizes CBP’s superior public safety training and professional excellence. Accreditation is also a means for developing or improving upon CBP and the FOA’s relationship with the community it serves and to strengthen accountability through a continuum of standards that clearly define authority, performance, and responsibilities.

The FOA is currently in the process of maintaining our current accreditation. As part of this maintenance, the FOA is currently providing the public the opportunity to comment, commend or provide other information related to CBP’s quality of service or any other information relevant to the accreditation process. Comments and commendations can be submitted at CALEA Accreditation Public Comment Portal. The FOA looks forward to your comments and commendations as we work towards maintaining our CALEA accreditation.